14-year-old boy charged after gun recovered in Glenbard East restroom

A 14-year-old Glenbard East High School student is facing multiple felony charges after a gun was recovered in a restroom at the high school just before classes were dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Lombard officials said the male student is expected to appear in a DuPage County courtroom today after being charged with unlawful use of a weapon at school and possession of a firearm by a minor.

East Principal Antoine Anderson notified parents of the incident via email late Tuesday. No injuries were reported, the email reported. There will be an increased police presence at the school for the remainder of the week as well.

Several officers responded to the school after the gun was discovered. The investigation leading to the student’s arrest was a collaboration between Lombard and Glendale Heights police, officials said.

Additional information about the case is expected following today’s court hearing.

