September 11, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsCrime & CourtsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

14-year-old boy charged after gun recovered in Glenbard East restroom

By Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group
Oswego Police are warning people to avoid the area around the 400 block of Blue Ridge Drive after receiving a report of individuals damaging windows and vehicles and possibly waving a gun.

(File photo)

A 14-year-old Glenbard East High School student is facing multiple felony charges after a gun was recovered in a restroom at the high school just before classes were dismissed Tuesday afternoon.

Lombard officials said the male student is expected to appear in a DuPage County courtroom today after being charged with unlawful use of a weapon at school and possession of a firearm by a minor.

East Principal Antoine Anderson notified parents of the incident via email late Tuesday. No injuries were reported, the email reported. There will be an increased police presence at the school for the remainder of the week as well.

Several officers responded to the school after the gun was discovered. The investigation leading to the student’s arrest was a collaboration between Lombard and Glendale Heights police, officials said.

Additional information about the case is expected following today’s court hearing.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240911/crime/gun-found-in-glenbard-east-restroom-investigation-ongoing/

PoliceCrime and CourtsCrimeGunsDistrict 87LombardGlendale Heights

Jake Griffin Daily Herald Media Group

Jake Griffin is the assistant managing editor for watchdog reporting at the Daily Herald