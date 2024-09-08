Warrenville man charged with murder in connection with wife’s shooting death

A 39-year-old Warrenville man is facing murder charges after authorities said he shot his wife to death Thursday.

Steven J. Kramer is being held at the DuPage County jail, online records show.

Kramer is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He was denied pretrial release Saturday, court records show.

Court papers identify the dead woman as 46-year-old Jaime Neumann. Authorities said Neumann and Kramer were married. Charging documents state Neumann was shot in the head and chest late Thursday morning.

The shooting took place at the couple’s home on the 30W0-100 block of Mulberry Court. Warrenville police and the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office have released few details about the murder investigation.

Court records show Warrenville officers were dispatched to the couple’s home around 11 a.m. Thursday on a call of cardiac or respiratory arrest. The dispatcher noted the caller was confused and said, “she needs an ambulance,” records show.

The male caller was crying and was told by the dispatcher to start compressions but he thought the victim was beyond help, records show.

When a Warrenville police officer arrived Kramer answered the door accompanied by his 4-year-old daughter. Neumann’s body was found in a second-floor bedroom, on the floor facing up at the foot of the bed, according to court records.

Kramer had a collection of firearms, most of which were kept in a safe inside the home, but there was one loaded firearm in a drawer next to the bed, according to court records.

Officers found three ammunition shell casings on the ground near Neumann, and a fourth shell casing in the bedroom. Neumann potentially suffered six gunshot wounds, including on her right forearm, upper left thigh, to the chest and face, court records show.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensics investigation revealed Neumann appeared to have been shot while she was lying on the ground by someone standing above her, court records show.

Investigators spoke with Neumann’s brother who told police that about a week ago, Neumann and Kramer had agreed to get a divorce, court records show.

Kramer told police he and his wife were arguing about tires and it got physical between the two. He told police he didn’t remember what happened next, court records show.

Detectives discovered Kramer called his father at 10:17 a.m., then texted him “I love you” and “I need you to get the girls,” court records show.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said the couple had three young children.

The court on Saturday ordered Kramer to have no contact with his three minor children.

A message on Warrenville’s official Facebook page stated only that the police department “is currently investigating an isolated incident that occurred (Thursday) in the area of Mulberry Court … since this is still an ongoing investigation, we cannot, at this time, release any details.”

The DuPage County coroner’s office has not released Neumann’s cause of death.

Kramer does not have a criminal history in DuPage County, according to court records. He has one traffic citation from 2007 and two days prior to the shooting he was cited for speeding by Warrenville police.

