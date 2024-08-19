Hinsdale bows out of Little League World Series

Hinsdale Little League’s 12-under baseball team was eliminated from the Little League World Series on Sunday (Photo provided )

Hinsdale Little League’s 12-under baseball team was eliminated from the Little League Baseball World Series on Sunday, losing 4-0 to Staten Island, New York, at Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Staten Island, the Metro regional tournament winner, scored all its runs in the fourth inning to improve to 2-1 in the World Series.

Hinsdale, winner of the Great Lakes regional, bowed out at 0-2. Hinsdale on Friday opened play in the double-elimination tournament with a 5-0 loss to West regional winner Wialuku, Hawaii.

“It was a magical run and we were super-excited about our progress and just the energy, the support we received,” said Hinsdale coach Chad Wanless.

“There’s only going to be one winning team and we did not play good enough baseball over the last two games to advance any further.”

It was the first time Hinsdale had qualified for the Little League World Series. Entering the tournament with a 13-0 record, the core group of boys on this year’s 12U team had not lost a game in three years together.

Limited to three hits apiece in both its games in Williamsport, on Sunday Kellan Goodwin, Emiliano Nepomuceno and Ethan Chan singled against Staten Island starting pitcher Vincent Ruggiero and reliever Dean Scarangello.

Scarangello also lined a two-out, opposite-field single to right field to score two runs in Staten Island’s decisive fourth inning.

“We fought, we never gave up. You just can’t win baseball games when you don’t hit the ball. We struggled today, just like the other day,” said Wanless, who has one son on the World Series team, Grant, and another, Luke, who helped Hinsdale’s 10-year-old team win the Illinois tournament.

Chad Wanless emphasized to his team the rare opportunity to play in Williamsport.

“We’ll have smiles on our face and be incredibly proud of what we accomplished,” he said.

“It’s end of the road from a baseball team perspective, but a big chunk of these guys play football next weekend,” Wanless said. “They’ll trade their gloves for their helmets and get back to work.”

