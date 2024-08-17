Hinsdale opens Little League World Series with a loss

The Hinsdale team lost its first game Friday at the Little League World Series (Photo provided )

If Hinsdale wins the 2024 Little League World Series, it will have to do so out of the elimination bracket.

Wailuku, Hawaii, beat Hinsdale 5-0 on Friday in a second-round game in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hinsdale had received a first-round bye.

Wailuku, 2-0 in the series, was led by a three-run bottom of the third. Both teams collected three hits.

Hinsdale (0-1) moves to the elimination bracket for an 8 a.m. game Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s game between Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Staten Island, New York.

A double-elimination tournament, Hinsdale must win four straight games to reach the United States Championship game on Aug. 24. The winner of that game advances to the World Series Championship on Aug. 25 against the International champion.

Hinsdale started fast against Hawaii when Freddie Sackley walked, and Kellan Goodwin singled to begin the game.

After a fielder’s choice and a strikeout, a passed ball sent Goodwin and Dillon Phelan to second and third. Hawaii pitcher Evan Tavares ended the threat with a strikeout.

Goodwin had two hits for Hinsdale. Grant Wanless added another hit.

Tavares, who can throw 75 mph, the equivalent of a Major League 100 mph fastball, allowed two hits and struck out nine Hinsdale batters in 5⅓ innings.

