The Warrenville Fire Protection District is investigating the cause of a garage fire Sunday morning at a multifamily residential building.

A resident of the building in the 3S200 block of Briarwood Drive called 911 at approximately 7:17 a.m. to report the garage was on fire, officials said.

The first firefighters arrived on scene in less than six minutes to find the fire extinguished, but used a hose line to ensure it was out and had not extended into other areas of the building.

The occupants of the home escaped safely before firefighters arrived, officials said. The home was deemed habitable.

The Warrenville Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by the Lisle-Woodridge, Winfield, and West Chicago fire protection districts and the Wheaton and Naperville fire departments. The Warrenville Police Department also provided aid.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20240811/news/no-injuries-reported-after-garage-fire-in-warrenville/