Firefighters extinguish blaze at Warrenville youth detention center

Firefighters on Monday extinguished a multi-alarm fire at a youth detention center in Warrenville.

A spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice said one staff member was transported to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Spokeswoman Dominique Newman said the fire broke out in the facility’s kitchen, causing the facility to be evacuated.

The kitchen sustained significant damage, which required the state agency to relocate the youth in their care to other facilities.

The fire was reported at about noon at the Illinois Youth Center at 30W200 Ferry Road with “heavy smoke” showing.

Firefighters were seen removing large chunks of the structure’s roof. There was no word on what caused the fire.

