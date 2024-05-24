Carol Stream releases names of officers involved in fatal shooting

Bonnie Pigram spoke about her son, Isaac Goodlow III, at a news conference in February. Goodlow was shot and killed by Carol Stream police officers. (Paul Valade)

Carol Stream has released the names of six officers involved in the fatal shooting of a resident in February.

Its attorneys submitted the names, as required by a federal court judge, in discovery documents to the attorneys for the family of Isaac Goodlow III, who was killed in his apartment on Feb. 2. The family has filed a federal lawsuit against the village and the officers. The suit named the officers as John Does 1 through 6.

The officers are Dan Pfingston, Nick Janetis, Molly McGovern, Austin Marquardt, Dan Koeller, and Sgt. Steve Cadle, according to a Friday news release from the village.

The village also provided police reports for the domestic violence call that the officers were responding to.

The release said that, upon advice of the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, the village will not discuss publicly the actions of each officer.

The state’s attorney is still reviewing materials from the investigation into the shooting, a spokesman said Thursday.

Goodlow’s relatives for months have been asking for the names of the officers. He died of a single gunshot. They contend the shooting was unjustified and that the officers who shot him should be prosecuted criminally.

