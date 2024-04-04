Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Analisa Raffaelli, IC Catholic Prep, softball, senior

Name: Analisa Raffaelli

School: IC Catholic Prep, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Raffaelli is hitting .676 with nine extra-base hits and 18 runs scored through eight games. She led the Knights to a 5-0 record in their trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you feel about the start to the season, team and individual wise?

Raffaelli: I am extremely proud of the team and how well we’ve been playing so far. We are off to a very hot start and it’s been really fun to play with this group. We have a lot of young talent and the underclassmen have stepped up since Day One and I couldn’t be prouder of them. Honestly, I was really nervous at the start of the season considering it’s my last time being a part of this program and just wanting to have a good last year. But I had a really good talk with my hitting coach and he reminded me to just take it one pitch at a time and live in the present moment and I took his advice and ran with it and I’ve had some great success so far.

Besides the softball, what’s the best part of the spring break trip?

Raffaelli: Honestly, just being around the team. We have such a fun group and the trip is just a really good experience to get to know each other and bond for a few days. It’s like a little getaway from reality. Everyone is always laughing and joking around and it’s just a great way to see each other in a different light. And it definitely carries over onto the field. We are also definitely the best softball team to ever do karaoke.

What are some goals for the season?

Raffaelli: Other than winning, our goals are just to play loose and have fun. My main goal going into this season was to be the best leader I can be for the younger girls. I remember being in their position and for most of my life I’ve always been the youngest on the team. Looking back, I’ve been blessed to play with some amazing, talented players who have always taken me under their wing and to this day are significant role models to me on and off the field. They have truly made me the player I am today. So it’s kind of cool that I can play that role now and be able to teach the young girls some things and, honestly, they teach me more and more each day.

If you weren’t playing softball, what sport would you play?

Raffaelli: I would be playing basketball. I’ve loved basketball since I was little and it honestly helped build my competitiveness. Basketball is such a fun sport and I’m for sure going to miss it after high school.

The team gets a big win. What restaurant are you going to and what are you ordering?

Raffaelli: For sure, Chick-fil-A. And I’m getting the grilled chicken wrap with the avocado lime sauce. It’s insane.

What’s a place you’d love to go as a dream vacation?

Raffaelli: I would love to go to Italy with my family because I’m 100% Italian and I’ve dreamed of going there since I could have a memory.

How did you decide on the college you’re attending and what do you plan to study?

Raffaelli: I chose Colgate because the second I stepped on that campus I knew it was home. The girls on the team were so welcoming to me and made me feel a part of the family when I had a visit and it was just a no-brainer that it was where I needed to be. Not to mention the coaches there are awesome. The main factor was definitely the education. I wanted to be able to set myself up at a place where I knew would give me my best future and no doubt it was Colgate. The academics there are unbeatable and it’s been my dream to play softball at the Division I level and I’m blessed to pursue that dream on a scholarship at Colgate. I plan on studying political science there in hopes of becoming a lawyer.

What’s a TV show you could binge watch?

Raffaelli: “Outer Banks” because it reminds me of summer.