The former Helen Plum Library near downtown Lombard soon will face the wrecking ball.

Demolition work is slated to begin this week. The teardown process is expected to take approximately six weeks to complete.

On-street and commuter parking will not be disturbed, but road access may be “minimally affected by work trucks entering and exiting the site,” according to a village alert.

A new, two-story library opened in April along Main Street.

Lombard Park District commissioners have agreed to buy the former Helen Plum library property. The contract calls for the library to have the demolition work complete on or before April 1, 2024.

Demolition of the building paves the way for the expansion of the adjacent Lilacia Park.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20231112/demolition-set-for-old-helen-plum-library-in-lombard-