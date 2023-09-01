Grove Children’s Preschool earns Gold Rating for ninth straight year

For the ninth year in a row, the Grove Children’s Preschool in Downers Grove has earned a Gold Rating from the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE). The Gold Rating is the highest honor that a preschool can receive.

“This achievement reaffirms Grove Children’s Preschool’s unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality education and nurturing environment for young learners,” Superintendent Kevin Russell said in a news release.

The rating is developed using a set of standards that focus on early learning and development and places a high priority on instructional excellence, family services, staff qualifications, professional development and program administration. The evidence for the audit is obtained through monitoring visits conducted through National Louis University’s contract with ISBE. During these monitoring visits, assessors collect evidence using an environmental scale and compliance checklist developed by ISBE.

Grove Preschool is a program where children of different ages and ability levels come together to learn and grow every day. There are several components to the preschool program. Blended classrooms consist of tuition students, at-risk students and those with special needs. Specialized programs serve students with more significant needs, including autism.

“I am so proud of how our staff goes above and beyond every day to create an atmosphere where children feel safe, valued and respected,” Preschool Coordinator Susan Dillon said in the release. “This in turn empowers them to explore the world around them.”

The preschool is housed in two Downers Grove Grade School District 58 schools: Henry Puffer on the north side of Downers Grove and at Indian Trail on the south end of the village.

For information, visit dg58.org/preschool/about-our-program.