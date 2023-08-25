Oak Trace completes second phase of senior living community transformation

A vision long in the making to fill Downers Grove’s housing gap in its senior citizen community is headed to completion.

Oak Trace recently celebrated the second in a three-phase approach to completely transform the senior living community, located on more than 40 acres at 200 Village Drive.

The first phase occurred in 2019, when Oak Trace opened its new Health and Wellness Center offering assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and skilled nursing.

The latest phase of the project, completed earlier this month, features a massive renovation of the shared spaces in Oak Trace’s independent living building, including the Oak Room, a formal restaurant-style dining room with floor-to-ceiling glassed-in wine racks; the Lounge, a casual gathering space offering cocktails and small-plate items; a newly furnished library; an outfitted art studio; the lobby and more.

“Phase two was really updating from top to bottom and from behind the walls to the front of the walls,” said Dan Harrington, Oak Trace executive director.

The renovation was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting. In spring 2024, the $112 million project will culminate with the independent living expansion, which will feature 140 new one- and two-bedroom luxury independent living apartments, a state-of-the-art fitness and aquatic center, multiple fast-casual and fine dining venues, a spa, performing arts center and a new clubhouse with spacious common areas.

“By adding the new units, we are catering to that person who’s downsizing from an eight- or nine-room home to a beautiful apartment that is smaller but not small,” said Jan Hutchinson, sales director for Oak Trace. “I think people have a fear that when they move out of their houses they all of a sudden have to give up a den or a television room or a craft room. But with this new building, we’ve got some nearly 2,000-square-foot apartments that are custom done with the things people are looking for.”

Lifespace Communities Inc., the Iowa-based parent company of Oak Trace, undertook the project after recognizing a need in the area, Harrington said.

“Lifespace saw the local community was underserved in having a really premier senior living product and saw room for an expansion like ours,” he said. “That’s what spurred this on.”

Oak Trace is expected to obtain its certificate of occupancy in early 2024. More than 100 of the planned 140 new luxury independent living apartments are sold, Harrington said.

“And those people are waiting with great anticipation to move in,” he said.

Hutchinson said residents have the option to customize the new units before construction.

“So those people who decided to move to Oak Trace had the opportunity to beautifully customize to their personal tastes in colors and right down to where they want electrical outlets and light fixtures,” she said. “And with the expansion, everything is much more tech-savvy. We are able to put in USB ports and floor outlets.”

Additionally, those with Bluetooth hearing aids can connect to the facility’s sound systems in the performing arts center and great hall.

“So that’s very exciting,” Hutchinson said.

The landscaped grounds of Oak Trace feature gardens, walking paths, ponds and abundant green space. Additionally, Oak Trace’s Health & Wellness Center has been named among the Best Nursing Homes by U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023, according to a news release.

To learn more about Oak Trace, visit www.OakTraceSeniorLiving.com.