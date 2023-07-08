Air Power History Tour bringing WWII planes to DuPage Airport

The AirPower History Tour is bringing iconic World War II aircraft to DuPage Airport for public tours and rides July 19-24, according to a news release.

The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” and the B-24 Liberator “DIAMOND LIL,” accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor are scheduled to arrive at the DuPage Airport on July 17.

The event will be open to the public July 19-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 and 11 a.m.

Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day beginning at 9 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday when the aircraft are done flying.

The aircraft will be staged at the DuPage Flight Center FBO ramp. Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for kids age 11 through 17, and free for children 10 and under. Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org where additional information about the event may also be found.