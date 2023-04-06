One Book, One Town designed to initiate dialog in Downers Grove

EQDG (EQuality Downers Grove) and the Downers Grove Public Library invite residents to join a communitywide book reading of David Levithan’s “Answers in the Pages,” which they hope will help begin a dialogue of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

One Book, One Town will include a series of events and ways for residents to participate, including two kickoff events with Levithan, the author of the book. Both events will take place April 10, with the first being a teen-only event beginning at 5:45 p.m. and the second being open to adults with a start time of 7 p.m.

The events are in person at the library, with Levithan joining remotely. They are free but require registration, which can be completed on the library’s website at DGLibrary.org.

“We chose this book because it involves some of the issues that have been the cause of conflict in our own community,” said Jodi Harap, EQDG member and chair of the group’s civic affairs and public policy committee. “It’s so accessible for everyone, and when reading the book, although different sides are presented, it is not polarizing. It’s not a black and white portrayal.”

The book is considered a young adult novel and Debbie Anderson-Phillips, another EQDG member planning the event, said it should take adults only two to three hours to complete the book. Book discussions April 11 will take place at noon at Wasabi, 5130 Main St., and 7 p.m. at Emmett’s Brewing Company, 5200 Main St. Additional discussions will be at 7 p.m. April 12 at Cadence Kitchen & Co., 5101 Mochel Drive, and 6 p.m. April 13 at The Cellar Door, 5150 Main St.

For those with busier schedules and those who would like to participate more independently, EQDG has arranged for Sip and Read locations. In partnership with local businesses, “Answers in the Pages” will be available for temporary checkout, which allows residents to read the book while sipping their favorite beverage. Participating businesses include Peet’s Coffee, 5100 Main St.; The Cellar Door, 5150 Main St.; Orange & Brew, 1027 Burlington Ave.; Mud and Char, 2742 Maple Ave.; and Kerwell Premium CBD Shop, 949 Burlington Ave.

“We are thrilled with the response from the business community, and their support has really been overwhelming,” Anderson-Phillips said. “The library has also been a fabulous supporter of EQDG, and we are so thrilled to have their support and to be able to support them back.”

After threats and a violent letter led to the library’s decision to cancel its drag queen bingo event in October, EQDG and the library wanted to find another way to let those in the LGBTQ+ community know they are seen. The group believed a book-based event would be a less inflammatory way to begin a conversation, Anderson-Phillips said.

Anderson-Phillips said everything begins with dialogue, and the goal of this series is to help that along. EQDG hopes that “Answers in the Pages” can help start that dialogue in a way that is accessible to all and that promotes conversation rather than conflict, she said.

“We all have hopes, needs and dreams, and the LGBTQ+ community is facing a lot of hate right now, both nationally and locally,” Harap said. “They are valid people in our community that aren’t being honored for who they are, and we hope this event helps our communities realize our commonalities and move the needle toward positive discussion.”