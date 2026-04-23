Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Bobby Biggs, Willowbrook, baseball, senior

Name: Bobby Biggs

School: Willowbrook, senior

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Biggs pitched a complete-game shutout with 10 strikeouts with just four hits allowed, throwing 68 of 93 pitches for strikes, as Willowbrook completed a sweep of Hinsdale South with its 10th straight win.

He was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Riverside-Brookfield softball’s Mia Melendez, Downers Grove North track and field’s Maya Nicholson and Wheaton North volleyball’s Aidan Syswerda.

Here is Biggs’ interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You guys are on now a 13-game win streak- how have you been able to maintain that consistency? Does the team have any superstitions going to continue it?

Biggs: Honestly as a team we’re just trying to win the day. Our coaches have engraved that in us. As long as we win the day and get better every day while playing 110% we will win.

Every game we have little sayings like “dominos” for a 3-2 count and one out when batting where we rub our hats, take them off one by one and put them back on one by one when the pitcher is set. Along with “2’s” with a 2-2 count and two outs when batting. Little things like this keep the dugout engaged and it’s become a ritual that we do so the baseball gods can help us.

You had a great start the other day. What was working for you?

Biggs: During my start I just wanted to get ahead of hitters with the fastball early on. When talking in the dugout with my pitching coach we figured things out and planned on attacking every inning. Getting ahead in the count allowed me to show curveballs later in the game. I trust so much in the coaching staff and the defense where I can then pitch to contact and record outs without feeling stressed. I give props to the pitching staff behind me as well. I know that if I give my team a chance to win the fellow pitchers behind me can come in and slam the door.

How would you describe your pitch style and repertoire?

Biggs: I have three pitch mix with a change up. I just strive to throw any pitch I need to in any count.

So does the team have a favorite restaurant after a big win and if so what’s your go to order?

Biggs: Lately the guys have been going to Los Burritos after wins. My go to is the baby burrito.

How motivated is the team to send [retiring] coach [Vic] Wisner out with a conference and/or postseason championship?

Biggs: The guys and I have been wanting to give not only Coach Wisner a conference championship but a regional championship for years. It would mean the world to us and him to go out strong and really show what Willowbrook baseball is all about. Every year it’s a grind to be the best we can be. This year we want to give coach some hardware to take with him when he retires. It means more to us than words can describe.

Do you have a favorite MLB team? Favorite player?

Biggs: My favorite team has been the Washington Nationals all my life. And my favorite player has to be Max Scherzer.

What’s your post high school plans if you know them?

Biggs: My post high school plans are to attend Wartburg College in Waverly Iowa where I will be playing baseball for the next four years. I hope to get a degree in Physical education/Coaching where I can then give back to kids at the high school level just like my coaches did for me.