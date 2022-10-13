Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Brooke Ittersagen, Wheaton Warrenville South, tennis, sophomore

Name: Brooke Ittersagen
School: Wheaton Warrenville South, sophomore
Sport: Tennis
Why she was selected: Ittersagen beat Batavia’s Dhruthi Daggubati 6-7 (8), 7-6 (8), 10-6 to win the No. 1 singles championship at the DuKane Conference meet. She was voted the Athlete of the Week in an online vote by readers. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.
Welge: What was it like to play in that match and how did you pull through to win such a grueling match?
Ittersagen: The first set was pretty tough and I was pretty down after that. I feel like I was down 1-4 in the second, wasn’t playing my game, wasn’t playing too well. I started to win a few games and thought wow I can actually do this. I started to go to her backhand again, playing the game my coach and I talked about. Things swayed my way and that’s that.
Welge: What was the difference between that match and previous matches with her?
Ittersagen: The first match we played was so close, she outlasted me, I tried to go for too much. I changed my strategy a little bit. When I got the ball I could put away I would go for it but overall I tried to outlast her and make her make the mistake.
Welge: How has the season gone otherwise?
Ittersagen: It’s been an overall fun season. I had a few losses to some girls that were ranked in state but pretty much conference went well, the team has been fun this year and it’s a great experience. And our coach, she gets kids to love tennis.
Welge: How did you get started playing tennis?
Ittersagen: My mom had played tennis in high school, she said that I should get into it. I was young, I started doing classes at Sport Center with friends to mess around, I think I was 8 or 9. I said I wanted to stick with it, it was something I could see myself doing. I took lessons and knew I wanted to play in high school.
Welge: What do you like about tennis?
Ittersagen: It’s so different from other sports where you have a team out there with you. With tennis, it’s all about you. It can be tough but it’s amazing. You make a mistake, you’re so down but it feels so good when you hit a winner which I really like.
Welge: What’s your favorite class in school?
Ittersagen: I really enjoy math. I like my teacher. I’m in geometry now.
Welge: Do you have a favorite movie?
Ittersagen: I like action movies, I like “Mission Impossible.”
Welge: What’s the last book you read or current book you’re reading?
Ittersagen: The book I’m reading is “A Thousand Splendid Suns.”