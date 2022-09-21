Girls Golf: Benet back on top of East Suburban Catholic Conference after reclaiming title

After closing out the last decade with four straight East Suburban Catholic Conference championships, Benet’s girls golf team is back on top for the first time this decade.
After taking third last year and second in 2020, coach Mike Bremner’s girls from Lisle edged defending champion St. Viator 326-330 to win the crown at Highland Woods in Hoffman Estates on Tuesday. Carmel took third place with a 353.
Speaking of the new decade, St. Viator’s Maggie Carlson is perfect in ESCC action as the sophomore earned her second title, this time firing an impressive 1-under 71.
Former St. Viator standouts Dana Gattone and Katie Reisinger were three-time individual conference champs.
Next closest to Carlson was Benet’s Audrey Wake (76) and Jenna Shilts (77) while Carmel’s Kate Roberts (78) and St. Viator’s Lili Zicarelli (80) rounded out the top five medalists.
Carlson birdied No. 4 (par 3), No. 9 (par 4) and the par-5 No. 11 where she had an 11-foot putt for eagle.
“This is our home course so I know it very well,” she said about her dominant performance, one year after she shot a 72 to win the ESCC crown at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet. “I hit my driver well, my irons were pretty good and my putting was anything crazy but it got the job done. It’s fun and exciting to do this with my team which had played well for the second straight year.”
“Maggie is one of the best players in the state,” said Lions coach Mick Drewes. “She is just a very good player and I didn’t think anyone could come close to her. She is playing so well. She is very long off the tee and she had great fundamentals in her short game. She just knows how to play the game.”
Completing the Lions’ scorecard was four-time all-conference senior Ava Reisinger (84) and Lauren Hunt (95).
Benet’s other scores came from Audrey Simkus (85), Kerregan Reilly (88) and Isabelle Grane (88).
Wake recorded birdies on the par-4 Nos. 1 and 12, and par-3 No. 17.
“My wedges and irons were really strong so I hit a lot of greens in regulation which was helpful,” said the sophomore who was third as a freshman. “It’s really nice to win the tournament this year and to have two more years left.”
Shilts said she just took it one shot at a time to record her top three score.
“It feels great,” the junior said. “We’ve had a very successful season so it was nice to be able to continue here. I was just trying to play solid golf.”
Carmel’s score included an 87 from Macaire Everett, 91 from Scarlett Lindgren and 97 from Meredith Hubbartt.
“I was very pleased,” said first-year coach Greg Osgood. “The girls grinded it out today. All of them really put forth tremendous efforts. It was tough on the front nine but they all really grinded it out on the back nine to bring it home. Everyone stepped up.”
Rounding out the field were Nazareth (383), Marist (423) and Joliet Catholic (461).
Nazareth coach Nicole Jeray praised her team which had three girls place in the top 15: sophomore Maryssa Zielinski (11th with a 90), junior Gigi Montoro (13th with a 95) and junior Kacey Hughes (15th with a 96).
“I’m so proud of them,” said Jeray, who qualified for the 2021 US Women’s Senior Open in Fairfield, Conn. “They hung in there when some holes were a little rocky. But they had a good attitude and they stayed positive. That’s why they finished so well. They were very consistent and unemotional. I love my kids. They have a good time and a lot of fun. And we’re young. They are all back so we are excited.”
Bremner, in his ninth season, is excited to see how his Redwings move forward.
“We came close last year finishing six strokes back,” he said. “We knew we would see good competition today but this was a goal coming into the season. We felt good about our chances if we played well. All of them would tell me they wanted to putt better. But they were consistent and hit the ball well. We came out here (Highland Woods) on Sunday to practice and kind of learn the course and that helped a little with our approach.”