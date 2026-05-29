Timothy Christian’s Hudson Tseng rolls into state tennis quarterfinals: Thursday Suburban Life sports roundup

Timothy Christian’s Hudson Tseng returns the ball as he competes in the Class 1A Boys State Tennis Tournament on Thursday, May 28, 2056 at Vernon Hills High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Boys Tennis

IHSA state meet

Timothy Christian sophomore Hudson Tseng, the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A singles bracket, advanced to the quarterfinals with three straight-set victories on Thursday.

Also advancing to the quarterfinals in the Class 1A singles bracket were St. Francis’ Umar Bajwa and Fenwick’s Michael Doherty.

Meanwhile in Class 2A, Hinsdale Central’s Barry Zhu advanced to the singles quarterfinals, getting two straight-set victories before rallying for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Lane’s Feriyadi Hasnovi in the third round.

In doubles, Hinsdale Central’s Kyle McCain and Nicholas Marringa and Lyons’ Shay Sweigard and Nolan Pavlik advanced to the quarterfinals with three straight-set wins.

Baseball

Wheaton North 3, Glenbard East 1

Alex Popham tossed a complete-game five-hitter with four strikeouts, Jacob Bergeron hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third, and the Falcons (16-19) went on to win the Class 4A Lake Park Regional semifinal.

Jackson Turko tripled and scored the lone run for Glenbard East (19-13-1).

Benet 7, Downers Grove South 5

The Redwings built a six-run lead and held on despite Downers Grove South’s four-run rally in the seventh in the Class 4A Benet Regional semifinal.

Carson Ebeling was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Dom Tomala doubled and drove in a run, and winning pitcher Gio Calandriello struck out two and allowed a run on four hits over five innings for Benet (19-14).

Losing pitcher James Sobkowiak was 3 for 4 with an RBI at the plate and Justin McLain 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Downers Grove South (23-13).

Glenbard West 9, Addison Trail 0

Tommy Lewison went the distance on a four-hit shutout with seven strikeouts, and Charlie Harvey was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Hilltoppers (16-20) in the Class 4A Maine South Regional semifinal.

Sycamore 2, St. Francis 1

Peter Solloway struck out six over 5 ⅓ innings, allowing two runs on three hits, and Brayden Hobein had two of the five hits and scored the lone run for the Spartans (16-19) in the Class 3A St. Francis Regional semifinal.

York 3, Wheaton Warrenville South 1

Jack Hansmann singled in the go-ahead run in the Dukes’ two-run seventh, and Nathan Rickenbrode and Danny Raible combined on a seven-hitter with five strikeouts for the Dukes (15-19) in the Class 4A Willowbrook Regional semifinal.

Blake Snyder doubled and drove in the lone run for WW South (20-13-1).

Lisle 12, Westmont 2

C.J. Balcer had two hits, including a double, and Jaxson Chinea singled and scored the lone run for the Sentinels (26-10) in the Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional semifinal.

Westmont finished with the third-most wins in the 50-year history of the program.

Hinsdale South 7, Kelly 0

The Hornets won the Class 3A Montini Regional semifinal by forfeit.

Boys Volleyball

Riverside-Brookfield d. Morton 25-23, 25-23

The Bulldogs won the Morton Regional final.

York d. Lyons 25-14, 27-25

The Dukes won the St. Laurence Regional final.

Hinsdale South d. Plainfield East 25-21, 25-19

The Hornets won the Hinsdale South Regional final.

Wheaton North d. Wheaton Academy 25-19, 25-19

The Falcons won the Geneva Regional final.

Glenbard West d. Oswego 25-17, 25-11

The Hilltoppers won the Joliet West Regional final.

Glenbard East d. Plainfield North 25-23, 25-23

The Rams won the Oswego East Regional final.

Bolingbrook d. Glenbard South 25-22, 19-25, 25-21

The Raiders lost the Plainfield Central Regional final.

Wheaton Warrenville South d. St. Charles North 17-25, 27-25, 25-15

The Tigers rallied to win the WW South Regional final.