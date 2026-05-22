Glenbard East baseball rallies past West Aurora in eight innings: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Baseball

Glenbard East 6, West Aurora 5 (8 innings)

Jackson Turko singled in Wyatt Miller with the go-ahead run with two outs in the top of the eighth and the Rams went on to the Upstate Eight Conference win in Aurora.

Tyler Hampton’s RBI single with two outs in the seventh tied it at 5-5, forcing extra innings.

Turko was 4 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Josh Ziemer hit a solo homer for Glenbard East (19-11-1, 17-2).

St. Francis 7, Riverside-Brookfield 2

Peter Solloway struck out eight and allowed two unearned runs on seven hits over six innings.

Chase Grigonis was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Matthew Griffin was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored for the Spartans (16-18) in Wheaton.

Connor Dominick had a hit, run scored and RBI for R-B (20-10).

Downers Grove South 5, Proviso East 3

Alex Claiborne struck out seven over four innings to earn the win, Peyton Paige was 2 for 3 with a double and run scored and Jackson Paige had a hit, run scored and RBI for Downers Grove South (21-12).

Montini 5, Maine South 3

Nick Mandra’s two-run double brought in John Louise and Julio Ayala with the tying and go-ahead runs for the Broncos (21-13) in Lombard. Mandra was 2 for 3 and also scored a run and Kameron Cox was 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Batavia 3

AJ Rogers was 4 for 5 with a double and two runs scored, and Blake Snyder was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs for the visiting Tigers (18-12-1, 11-10 DuKane Conference).

St. Charles East 11, Benet 0 (5 innings)

Max Glimco’s double was one of five hits for the visiting Redwings (17-12).

Oak Park-River Forest 10, York 1

The host Huskies three runs in the fourth to break a 1-1 tie and tacked on five in the fifth in the West Suburban Silver game.