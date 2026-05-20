Lyons baseball rallies to beat Downers Grove North in eight innings: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball
Lyons 9, Downers Grove North 4
The visiting Lions scored five runs in the top of the eighth, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Trojans for the second straight day.
Justin Heydorn was 2 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored and Brady Koren 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons (22-9, 13-5 West Suburban Silver).
Rhys Dominow was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Downers Grove North (19-12, 11-7).
Willowbrook 10, Marmion 6
Alek Ramey hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jory Crocker was 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored and Ben Swanson was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the host Warriors (28-4), who won their 27th straight game.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Montini 2
The host Griffins scored six runs in the second and went on to the nonconference win. Kameron Cox hit a solo homer and Julio Ayala was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Montini (20-13).
Benet 4, Amundsen 1
Luke Crowder struck out nine and allowed one run on three hits over six innings and Max Glimco was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Redwings (17-12) in Lisle.
Glenbard East 9, Riverside-Brookfield 5
Jackson Turko was 2 for 4 with a homer, run scored and an RBI, Josh Ziemer 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI and Tyler Hampton was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the visiting Rams (18-10-1, 16-2 Upstate Eight Conference).
Eli Costello was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, and Marco Villardito was 2 for 4 with a run scored for R-B (19-9, 12-6).
Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Batavia 2
AJ Rogers struck out seven over six strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits and Blake Snyder homered for the Tigers (17-12-1, 10-10 DuKane Conference) in Wheaton.
Lemont 10, Tinley Park 6
Visiting Lemont scored four runs in the fourth to erase a one-run deficit and went on to the win.
Matteo Rendina was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Brett Tucker had a three-run double and Matt Ciesla was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Lemont (28-3).
Downers Grove South 6, Leyden 1
The Mustangs scored five runs in the first inning and went on to the West Suburban Gold win. Aidan Kanazawa had a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Vincent Junkas drove in two runs for Downers Grove South (19-12).
Nazareth 9, St. Francis 2
Landon Thome was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Josh Montano had a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Nazareth (24-9). Brayden Hobein had a double, run scored and RBI for St. Francis (15-17).
Softball
Lake Park 4, Glenbard West 3
The third-seeded Lancers scored the winning run on a passed ball to avoid the upset bid of the 15th-seeded Hilltoppers in the Class 4A Elk Grove Regional semifinal.
Alexa Trybus had a double and a run scored and Shelby Bobroff a double and an RBI for Glenbard West (6-19).
South Elgin 13, York 7
Emily McNichols was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Lilly Burda homered for the Dukes in the Class 4A Rolling Meadows Regional semifinal.
Downers Grove South 15, Proviso East 0
The Mustangs won the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.
Hinsdale Central 12, Oak Lawn 2
The Red Devils won the Class 4A Marist Regional semifinal.
Girls Soccer
Downers Grove South 4, Morton 1
Downers South won the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.
Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso West 0
The Red Devils won the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.
York 9, Curie 0
The Dukes won the Class 3A Oak Park-River Forest Regional semifinal.
Oak Park-River Forest 9, Willowbrook 0
The Warriors lost the Class 3A OPRF Regional semifinal.
Benet 10, Bolingbrook 0
The Redwings won the Class 3A Oswego East Regional semifinal.
Nazareth 2, Chicago University 0
The Roadrunners won the Class 2A University Regional semifinal.
Lemont 10, Morgan Park 0
Lemont won the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.
IC Catholic Prep 4, Farragut 1
The Knights won the Class 1A Timothy Christian Regional semifinal.