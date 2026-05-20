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Lyons baseball rallies to beat Downers Grove North in eight innings: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Lyons Township High School logo

Lyons Township High School logo (Photo provided by Lyons Township High School)

By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Lyons 9, Downers Grove North 4

The visiting Lions scored five runs in the top of the eighth, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Trojans for the second straight day.

Justin Heydorn was 2 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored and Brady Koren 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons (22-9, 13-5 West Suburban Silver).

Rhys Dominow was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Downers Grove North (19-12, 11-7).

Willowbrook 10, Marmion 6

Alek Ramey hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jory Crocker was 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored and Ben Swanson was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the host Warriors (28-4), who won their 27th straight game.

Lincoln-Way East 7, Montini 2

The host Griffins scored six runs in the second and went on to the nonconference win. Kameron Cox hit a solo homer and Julio Ayala was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Montini (20-13).

Benet 4, Amundsen 1

Luke Crowder struck out nine and allowed one run on three hits over six innings and Max Glimco was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Redwings (17-12) in Lisle.

Glenbard East 9, Riverside-Brookfield 5

Jackson Turko was 2 for 4 with a homer, run scored and an RBI, Josh Ziemer 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI and Tyler Hampton was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the visiting Rams (18-10-1, 16-2 Upstate Eight Conference).

Eli Costello was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, and Marco Villardito was 2 for 4 with a run scored for R-B (19-9, 12-6).

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Batavia 2

AJ Rogers struck out seven over six strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits and Blake Snyder homered for the Tigers (17-12-1, 10-10 DuKane Conference) in Wheaton.

Lemont 10, Tinley Park 6

Visiting Lemont scored four runs in the fourth to erase a one-run deficit and went on to the win.

Matteo Rendina was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Brett Tucker had a three-run double and Matt Ciesla was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Lemont (28-3).

Downers Grove South 6, Leyden 1

The Mustangs scored five runs in the first inning and went on to the West Suburban Gold win. Aidan Kanazawa had a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Vincent Junkas drove in two runs for Downers Grove South (19-12).

Nazareth 9, St. Francis 2

Landon Thome was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Josh Montano had a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Nazareth (24-9). Brayden Hobein had a double, run scored and RBI for St. Francis (15-17).

Softball

Lake Park 4, Glenbard West 3

The third-seeded Lancers scored the winning run on a passed ball to avoid the upset bid of the 15th-seeded Hilltoppers in the Class 4A Elk Grove Regional semifinal.

Alexa Trybus had a double and a run scored and Shelby Bobroff a double and an RBI for Glenbard West (6-19).

South Elgin 13, York 7

Emily McNichols was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Lilly Burda homered for the Dukes in the Class 4A Rolling Meadows Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove South 15, Proviso East 0

The Mustangs won the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 12, Oak Lawn 2

The Red Devils won the Class 4A Marist Regional semifinal.

Girls Soccer

Downers Grove South 4, Morton 1

Downers South won the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso West 0

The Red Devils won the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

York 9, Curie 0

The Dukes won the Class 3A Oak Park-River Forest Regional semifinal.

Oak Park-River Forest 9, Willowbrook 0

The Warriors lost the Class 3A OPRF Regional semifinal.

Benet 10, Bolingbrook 0

The Redwings won the Class 3A Oswego East Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 2, Chicago University 0

The Roadrunners won the Class 2A University Regional semifinal.

Lemont 10, Morgan Park 0

Lemont won the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.

IC Catholic Prep 4, Farragut 1

The Knights won the Class 1A Timothy Christian Regional semifinal.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.