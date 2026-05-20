Lyons baseball rallies to beat Downers Grove North in eight innings: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lyons 9, Downers Grove North 4

The visiting Lions scored five runs in the top of the eighth, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to beat the Trojans for the second straight day.

Justin Heydorn was 2 for 4 with a homer, four RBIs and two runs scored and Brady Koren 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Lyons (22-9, 13-5 West Suburban Silver).

Rhys Dominow was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Downers Grove North (19-12, 11-7).

Willowbrook 10, Marmion 6

Alek Ramey hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Jory Crocker was 2 for 3 with a double, four RBIs and a run scored and Ben Swanson was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the host Warriors (28-4), who won their 27th straight game.

Lincoln-Way East 7, Montini 2

The host Griffins scored six runs in the second and went on to the nonconference win. Kameron Cox hit a solo homer and Julio Ayala was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Montini (20-13).

Benet 4, Amundsen 1

Luke Crowder struck out nine and allowed one run on three hits over six innings and Max Glimco was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for the Redwings (17-12) in Lisle.

Glenbard East 9, Riverside-Brookfield 5

Jackson Turko was 2 for 4 with a homer, run scored and an RBI, Josh Ziemer 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and RBI and Tyler Hampton was 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the visiting Rams (18-10-1, 16-2 Upstate Eight Conference).

Eli Costello was 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, and Marco Villardito was 2 for 4 with a run scored for R-B (19-9, 12-6).

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Batavia 2

AJ Rogers struck out seven over six strong innings, allowing two runs on five hits and Blake Snyder homered for the Tigers (17-12-1, 10-10 DuKane Conference) in Wheaton.

Lemont 10, Tinley Park 6

Visiting Lemont scored four runs in the fourth to erase a one-run deficit and went on to the win.

Matteo Rendina was 2 for 4 with a homer and two RBIs, Brett Tucker had a three-run double and Matt Ciesla was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for Lemont (28-3).

Downers Grove South 6, Leyden 1

The Mustangs scored five runs in the first inning and went on to the West Suburban Gold win. Aidan Kanazawa had a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Vincent Junkas drove in two runs for Downers Grove South (19-12).

Nazareth 9, St. Francis 2

Landon Thome was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Josh Montano had a double, triple, two runs scored and two RBIs for Nazareth (24-9). Brayden Hobein had a double, run scored and RBI for St. Francis (15-17).

Softball

Lake Park 4, Glenbard West 3

The third-seeded Lancers scored the winning run on a passed ball to avoid the upset bid of the 15th-seeded Hilltoppers in the Class 4A Elk Grove Regional semifinal.

Alexa Trybus had a double and a run scored and Shelby Bobroff a double and an RBI for Glenbard West (6-19).

South Elgin 13, York 7

Emily McNichols was 4 for 5 with an RBI and Lilly Burda homered for the Dukes in the Class 4A Rolling Meadows Regional semifinal.

Downers Grove South 15, Proviso East 0

The Mustangs won the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 12, Oak Lawn 2

The Red Devils won the Class 4A Marist Regional semifinal.

Girls Soccer

Downers Grove South 4, Morton 1

Downers South won the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

Hinsdale Central 9, Proviso West 0

The Red Devils won the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Regional semifinal.

York 9, Curie 0

The Dukes won the Class 3A Oak Park-River Forest Regional semifinal.

Oak Park-River Forest 9, Willowbrook 0

The Warriors lost the Class 3A OPRF Regional semifinal.

Benet 10, Bolingbrook 0

The Redwings won the Class 3A Oswego East Regional semifinal.

Nazareth 2, Chicago University 0

The Roadrunners won the Class 2A University Regional semifinal.

Lemont 10, Morgan Park 0

Lemont won the Class 2A Lemont Regional semifinal.

IC Catholic Prep 4, Farragut 1

The Knights won the Class 1A Timothy Christian Regional semifinal.