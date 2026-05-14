Downers Grove North girls track and field wins sectional title: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Class 3A Shepard Sectional

Downers Grove North (117 points) beat out Lockport (79) to take the team sectional title.

Downers Grove North’s Macy Ermitage won the 3,200 (10:53.99), teammate Sophia Solecki the discus (36.62 meters) and DGN’s Caroline Phillip the pole vault (3.45 meters).

Other area sectional champions included Hinsdale Central’s Molly Gilmartin in the 200 (25.74), Hinsdale Central’s Lily Hodneland in the 800 (2:13.91), Hinsdale South’s Kennedy Ruff in the 100 hurdles (14.83) and 300 hurdles (44.36), Benet’s Emma Briggs in the shot put (11.18 meters), Downers Grove South’s Alanna Banks in the high jump (1.57 meters) and Downers Grove South’s Karen Boakye in the triple jump (12.31).

Baseball

Downers Grove North 4, Lyons 0

Colin Doyle struck out 12 in a complete-game four-hit shutout for the visiting Trojans (19-10, 11-5 West Suburban Silver).

Drake Cosenza was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Sam Marshall was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Nick Hines, who took the loss on the mound for Lyons (19-7, 10-4), had two of his team’s four hits.

Wheaton Warrenville South 5, Lake Park 4 (8 innings)

Clark Jensen doubled in Reece Franks with two outs in the bottom of the seven to force extra innings, where Liam Precht scored the game-winner with two outs in the eighth on a wild pitch for the Tigers. Franks was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for WW South (14-12-1, 7-10 DuKane Conference).

Willowbrook 4, Morton 0

Bobby Biggs struck out five in a complete-game two-hit shutout for the visiting Warriors (25-4, 17-0 West Suburban Gold), who won their 24th straight game. Ben Swanson was 2 for 2 with a run scored.

Benet 4, Joliet Catholic 2

Nicky Kohlmeyer threw four innings of shutout relief, striking out four and the visiting Redwings scored runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh for the comeback win. Max Glimco singled in Peter Pignatiello with two outs in the sixth with the go-ahead run. Pignatiello had a double, single and two runs scored for Benet (15-12, 7-7).

Riverside-Brookfield 5, Glenbard South 3

Tommy Bogdan was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Nicholas Caputo drove in two runs and scored a run for the host Bulldogs (18-7, 12-4 Upstate Eight). Dominic Fratus was 2 for 4 with an RBI for Glenbard South (13-17-1, 7-9-1).

Lemont 8, Oak Forest 2

Zane Schneider was 3 for 5 with a double and three runs scored, Mike Kalkowski was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and Sean Murray 3 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for Lemont (24-3, 13-0).

Glenbard East 15, Larkin 0 (4 innings)

Tyler Hampton was 3 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored and Jackson Turko 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Rams (16-10-1, 14-2 Upstate Eight) in Lombard.

Hinsdale South 3, Leyden 0 (9 innings)

Ben Miller, who struck out seven in eight shutout, one-hit innings, and Jack Madden combined on the shutout, and the visiting Hornets scored three runs in the top of the ninth for the West Suburban Gold win. Brady Miller had a two-run double in the ninth for Hinsdale South (12-17, 9-6).

Plainfield North 7, Montini 6

The host Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth for the come-from-behind win.

Kameron Cox had two doubles and a run scored and Santino Mateja was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored for Montini (20-11).

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 8, St. Francis 4

Sophia Deoudes was 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs and Ariani Zito 3 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for IC Catholic (26-5). Lauren Kennedy was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Hannah Willix had a triple, two RBIs and a run scored for St. Francis (20-7).

Lemont 12, Joliet Catholic 2

Elisa Cicci homered and drove in three runs and Ava Zdenovec also went deep for Lemont (23-8). Caroline Painter was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and two RBIs and Mila Mardjetko struck out four over four innings.

Benet 13, Mother McAuley 2 (5 innings)

Lanie Rosner was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, three RBIs and a run scored and Sophia Rosner, who struck out 11 in the circle, was 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Redwings (18-15, 9-3).

Riverside-Brookfield 1, St. Laurence 0

Amelia Pytel struck out eight in a three-hit shutout and Kate Hamilton doubled in Trinity Stevenson in the top of the seventh for the game’s lone run for the Bulldogs (24-2).

Lyons 9, Downers Grove North 4

Madeline Luciano was 4 for 4 with three runs scored, Danica Bezanis had two hits and four RBIs and Ava Jacklin homered for the visiting Lions (15-11, 5-5 West Suburban Silver).

Ella Bonk and Viktoria Czech homered for the Trojans (12-17).

York 12, Glenbard West 7

Emily McNichols homered twice and drove in five runs and Myka Matykiewicz and Gia Valentin also went deep for the visiting Dukes (17-12, 8-2 West Suburban Silver). Alexa Trybus and Annie Bongiorno homered for Glenbard West.

Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Batavia 2

Faye Stanek and Avery Arnold homered and Stanek, Caroline Schulz and Lily Bober each had three hits in a 15-hit attack for WW South (16-13).

Glenbard North 5, Wheaton North 0

Avery Miller struck out 11 in a one-hit shutout and Aubry Miller hit a three-run homer for the Panthers in the game at Wheaton. Claire Roekle had the only hit for the Falcons (8-22, 1-13 DuKane Conference).

Girls Soccer

Benet 1, Loyola 0

Audrey Eiseman scored a goal assisted by Annie Fitzgerald and Giada McGlynn made five saves in goal for Benet (16-2).