Willowbrook baseball walks it off for 23rd straight win: Monday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 4, Morton 3

Jory Crocker walked and came around to score on a wild pitch as the Warriors (24-4, 16-0 West Suburban Gold) walked it off for their 23rd consecutive win.

Jake Bonino’s sacrifice fly in the sixth scored the tying run, setting the stage for the walk off in Willowbrook’s last at bat.

Willowbrook’s Noah Edison struck out nine over six innings.

Alejandro Guzman and Jhon Garces each had a double and run scored for Morton (9-18, 4-9).

Hinsdale Central 8, Lyons 6

Owen Sunderson had a single, two RBIs and a run scored and Alexander Przyzycki was 2 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs for the visiting Red Devils (18-9, 9-4) in the first game of the West Suburban Silver series.

Lon Roberts was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Blake Ragsdale homered for Lyons (19-6, 10-3).

Glenbard West 4, York 3

The visiting Hilltoppers scored three runs in the first and hung on to win the West Suburban Silver series opener in Elmhurst.

Dylan Manna was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Finn Sheeley struck out three over six strong innings, allowing one earned on six hits, for Glenbard West (14-15, 6-10).

Will Bute was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Colby Baird also had two hits for York (11-14, 5-8).

Montini 6, St. Francis 5

John Louise and Nick Mandra homered for the visiting Broncos, who scored three runs in the sixth for the come-from-behind win.

Louise was 2 for 3 with the homer, two runs scored and an RBI and Quin Paprockas was 3 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for Montini (19-10).

Chase Grigonis had a double, run scored and two RBIs for St. Francis (15-12).

Joliet Catholic 6, Benet 1

The visiting Hilltoppers scored four runs in the seventh to break open a one-run game. Nathan Cerocke had a hit and drove in the lone run for Benet (14-12).

Riverside-Brookfield 16, Glenbard South 6

Braeden Novak hit two home runs with five RBIs and three hits, Eli Costello was 4 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs and Marco Villardito 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored for the visiting Bulldogs (17-7, 11-4 Upstate Eight). Dominic Fratus was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and Tim Ewald had two hits and two runs scored for Glenbard South (13-15-1, 7-8-1).

Lemont 7, Oak Forest 3

Brett Tucker was 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and an RBI, Grady Garofalo had a double and scored three runs and Nate Zdenovec struck out seven in a complete game for Lemont (23-3, 14-0).

Downers Grove South 19, Addison Trail 2

James Sobkowiak was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Luke Potter was 2 for 3 with four runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Mustangs (14-12).

Marmion 11, IC Catholic Prep 3

Camilo Colombari was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Manny Deoudes a double and two runs scored for the Knights (11-16-1).

Westmont 14, Rochelle Zell 0 (5 innings)

Winning pitcher Merrick Bloyd (4-0) struck out nine in a three-hitter and Jaxson Chinea and Hank Barrett each had two runs and two RBIs for Westmont (23-8).

Chicago Christian 4, Wheaton Academy 2

The Warriors dropped to 20-8 on the season.

Softball

Downers Grove South 8, Willowbrook 6

Jordan Balsavich was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Victoria Colorato had a double, triple and RBI and Paige Rook two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs (18-5, 10-0) in a matchup of West Suburban Gold leaders.

St. Francis 13, Somonauk 6

The visiting Spartans (19-6) scored three runs in the seventh to force extra innings with Hannah Willix’s RBI single tying it, and then scored seven runs in the 10th to win the nonconference game.

Willix was 5 for 6 with four runs scored and an RBI, Lilly Konen 3 for 6 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Hannah Grivetti 4 for 6 with a run scored and three RBIs.

Lemont 14, Oak Forest 4

Mila Mardjetko struck out eight and scattered seven hits with two earned runs, and Jessi Pontrelli was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and an RBI for Lemont (22-8, 18-0 South Suburban Conference).

Wheaton North 9, Geneva 2

Madison Moore struck out 10 in a complete-game five-hitter and Addison Moore scored two runs and drove in two for the Falcons (8-21, 1-12 DuKane Conference). Emma Cuevas had two hits and scored three runs.

Riverside-Brookfield 12, West Aurora 5

Elizabeth Ryzewski was 4 for 5 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored and Brailyn Naylor was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the visiting Bulldogs (22-2, 12-1 Upstate Eight).

IC Catholic Prep 10, Resurrection 0

Lexi Russ drove in six runs with a three-run triple, two hits and a run scored, Ariani Zito was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and Madelynn Dinino struck out six in five shutout innings for the Knights (24-5).

York 7, Downers Grove North 0

Sophia Lanciloti struck out six in a complete-game two-hit shutout, Lilly Burda was 3 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Emily McNichols had two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI for the visiting Dukes (16-12, 7-2 West Suburban Silver).