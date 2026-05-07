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Becca Chaney, Lily Bobor homer to pace WW South softball crosstown win: Wednesday Suburban Life sports roundup

Wheaton Warrenville South logo

Wheaton Warrenville South logo

By Joshua Welge

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 11, Wheaton North 4

Becca Chaney and Lily Bobor homered for the visiting Tigers, who broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning.

Chaney was 2 for 4 with a homer, double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Bobor 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and an RBI for WW South (14-11).

Madilyn Schumacher and Emma Dodge homered for Wheaton North (6-20).

Lyons 12, York 11

Madeline Luciano homered and drove in two runs, and the Lions scored seven runs in the sixth, then weathered York’s four-run rally in the seventh for the West Suburban Silver win.

Myka Matykiewicz homered twice and drove in four runs and Lilly Burda added a solo homer for York.

St. Francis 16, St. Edward 3 (6 innings)

Hannah Willix was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Lauren Kennedy 2 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs and Alyssa Freeman was 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for visiting St. Francis (17-6).

Baseball

Glenbard East 9, Elmwood Park 5

Jackson Turko was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Carson Pignato had a two-run double and Tyler Hampton was 2 for 4 with a triple, run scored and RBI for the Rams (14-9-1) in Lombard.

York 16, Leyden 5

Will Bute was 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs, Donovan O’Connor was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Mason Shorter scored two runs and drove in two for the Dukes (10-12) in Elmhurst.

Boys Volleyball

Andrew d. Willowbrook 25-17, 32-30

Matt Ciesinski had seven kills and five digs, Evan Kase eight kills and Andrew Schrader 12 assists for Willowbrook.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.