Becca Chaney, Lily Bobor homer to pace WW South softball crosstown win: Wednesday Suburban Life sports roundup

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 11, Wheaton North 4

Becca Chaney and Lily Bobor homered for the visiting Tigers, who broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning.

Chaney was 2 for 4 with a homer, double, three runs scored and three RBIs and Bobor 2 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and an RBI for WW South (14-11).

Madilyn Schumacher and Emma Dodge homered for Wheaton North (6-20).

Lyons 12, York 11

Madeline Luciano homered and drove in two runs, and the Lions scored seven runs in the sixth, then weathered York’s four-run rally in the seventh for the West Suburban Silver win.

Myka Matykiewicz homered twice and drove in four runs and Lilly Burda added a solo homer for York.

St. Francis 16, St. Edward 3 (6 innings)

Hannah Willix was 3 for 5 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Lauren Kennedy 2 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and three RBIs and Alyssa Freeman was 2 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for visiting St. Francis (17-6).

Baseball

Glenbard East 9, Elmwood Park 5

Jackson Turko was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Carson Pignato had a two-run double and Tyler Hampton was 2 for 4 with a triple, run scored and RBI for the Rams (14-9-1) in Lombard.

York 16, Leyden 5

Will Bute was 3 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs, Donovan O’Connor was 2 for 4 with a run scored and two RBIs and Mason Shorter scored two runs and drove in two for the Dukes (10-12) in Elmhurst.

Boys Volleyball

Andrew d. Willowbrook 25-17, 32-30

Matt Ciesinski had seven kills and five digs, Evan Kase eight kills and Andrew Schrader 12 assists for Willowbrook.