Jake Bonino’s two homers power Willowbrook to 15th straight win: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Willowbrook 10, Hinsdale Central 2

Jake Bonino hit two home runs, powering the visiting Warriors past the Red Devils in Hinsdale for their 15th straight win.

Bonino was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Alek Ramey, who also homered, went 2 for 3 with a run scored and two RBIs and Jory Crocker 2 for 2 with two runs scored for the Warriors (16-4).

Dylan Kassab hit a solo homer and scored both runs for Hinsdale Central (12-6).

Nazareth 10, Hope Academy 7

Landon Thome went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and an RBI, Gavin Hartigan was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Marco Fiore 2 for 3 with an RBI and Charlie Mohr had a double for the Roadrunners (15-4).

Montini 7, IC Catholic Prep 1

Santino Mateja struck out eight and allowed an unearned run on one hit over five innings, Nick Mandra hit two home runs and drove in three runs and Johnny Louise also went deep for the Broncos (11-9) in Elmhurst.

Mandra was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and the three RBIs and Kameron Cox 2 for 3 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Manny Deoudes had a double and drove in the lone run for IC Catholic (10-9-1).

Benet 4-12, Notre Dame 6-3

Quinn Rooney was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and four RBIs to lead the Redwings to the win in the second game and a doubleheader split. Carson Ebeling drove in three runs and scored one for Benet (9-8).

In the first game, the Redwings committed five errors leading to four unearned runs in the loss.

Max Glimco was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Dom Tomala also had two hits for Benet.

Morton 8, Glenbard West 7 (8 innings)

The Hilltoppers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings, but the Mustangs scored the eventual game-winning run on an error in the eighth.

Johangel Castrillo was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs for Morton. Max Bakken was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Liam Hepner drove in two runs for Glenbard West (10-10).

Lemont 6, Plainfield North 3

Matt Ciesla was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Zane Schneider 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Mike Kalkowski drove in two and scored one for visiting Lemont (15-3).

Glenbard North 6, Wheaton Warrenville South 5

The Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and three in the sixth, but the comeback came up a run short in Wheaton.

Jacob Conover was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Blake Snyder had a triple and scored two runs and Clark Jensen drove in two for WW South (9-7-1, 2-5 DuKane Conference).

Plainfield Central 14, Glenbard East 4 (4 innings)

The Wildcats scored seven runs in the fourth inning and went on to the nonconference win in Plainfield.

Lucas Calderin was 3 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI and Jackson Turko scored two runs for the Rams (11-8-1).

Aurora Central Catholic 10, St. Francis 0 (6 innings)

Chase Grigonis had two of the four hits for the visiting Spartans (10-9).

Softball

St. Francis 22, Rosary 2 (4 innings)

Mackenzie Murlick hit a three-run homer, Alyssa Freeman was 3 for 3 with three doubles, a run scored and two RBIs, Hannah Grivetti was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and two RBIs and Maria Bukowski was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and five RBIs for the visiting Spartans (15-5).

Benet 16, Rock Island 4 (5 innings)

Lanie Rosner was 3 for 3 with a grand slam and five RBIs and Avery Burns was 2 for 4 with a double, run scored and four RBIs for the Redwings (9-14). Gianna Cunningham was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Fenwick 17, Montini 2 (4 innings)

The visiting Friars scored nine runs in the first inning and went on to the four-inning win.

Hailey Smith-Young hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Bella Bigham added a two-run homer and Ayanna Bourn was 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Fenwick. Cameron Fox had a double and an RBI for Montini (14-7).

Oak Park-River Forest 8, Downers Grove North 7

In a back-and-forth game, the Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a one-run lead but visiting OPRF won it with two in the top of the seventh.

Ella Bonk and Victoria Czech both homered in the loss for the Trojans (8-11). Bonk went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Mary Miller was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.