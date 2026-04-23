Cannon Madej no-hitter leads Lemont baseball win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lemont 10, Shepard 0

Cannon Madej fired a six-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and Mike Kalkowski had two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for Lemont (13-3). Grady Garofalo had three RBIs.

Nazareth 4, Marian Catholic 1

Eddie Donnelly struck out eight over 5⅓ innings, scattering six hits, and Kam Alikhan hit a three-run homer for the Roadrunners (14-4, 4-2 ESCC). Gavin Hartigan drove in a run and Landon Thome had a double and scored two runs.

Riverside-Brookfield 7, Lyons 4

The host Bulldogs scored seven runs after two were out in the first inning to erase a 3-0 Lyons lead, and went on to the nonconference win.

Ronnie Murray struck out seven over six innings to get the win for R-B. Marco Villardito was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Connor Dominick was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Bulldogs.

Tommy Georgelos was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Nick Hines and Brady Koren each scored a run for Lyons (13-3).

Wheaton Academy 7, Hope Academy 3

TJ Sias tossed a complete-game with nine strikeouts, taking a shutout into the seventh and Colton Miller was 4 for 4 with a home run, triple and three RBIs. Dom Murrell stayed hot as well, going 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Warriors (15-5).

Hinsdale Central 10, Hinsdale South 5

Dylan Kassab was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Patrick Connors was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Max Judge 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Red Devils in Hinsdale.

Jack McDaniel was 3 for 4 with a solo homer and Dylan Filipiak had a double and three RBIs for the Hornets.

Marist 5, Benet 1

Quinn Rooney was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored and Tucker Lawler was 2 for 3 with a run scored for the visiting Redwings (7-7).

Ridgewood 2, IC Catholic Prep 0

Jeremy Ildefonso struck out nine in a complete-game five-hitter for the Knights (10-7-1), but their offense was held to just two hits.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 15, Rosary 0 (5 innings)

Lexi Russ had a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Sophia Deoudes was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and Sofia Bucaro scored three runs for the Knights (14-3), who scored eight runs in the second inning of the five-inning win.

Montini 10, Resurrection 0

Cameron Fox struck out 12 in a two-hit shutout and had two hits and three RBIs at the plate for Montini. Danika Lucadello was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Natalie Glosky was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Carmel 11, Benet 3

The host Corsairs scored three runs in the fourth to break a 3-3 tie and tacked on five in the fifth.

Despina Patos had a double and an RBI and Sophia Rosner and Avery Burns also drove in runs for Benet (8-12).

Geneva 7, Wheaton North 6 (9 innings)

The visiting Vikings scored two runs in the seventh to force extra innings, and won it with a run in the ninth.

Delaney Surber was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, Addison Moore was 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored and Makayla Hammer scored two runs and drove in one for Wheaton North (6-12).

Boys Tennis

Wheaton Academy 6, Marian Central 1

Wheaton Academy’s Elliot Poland won by 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Brody Klein at No. 3 singles and Daniel Li/Keesen Kihnke at No. 3 doubles.