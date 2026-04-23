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Cannon Madej no-hitter leads Lemont baseball win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

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By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Lemont 10, Shepard 0

Cannon Madej fired a six-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts and Mike Kalkowski had two doubles, three RBIs and a run scored for Lemont (13-3). Grady Garofalo had three RBIs.

Nazareth 4, Marian Catholic 1

Eddie Donnelly struck out eight over 5⅓ innings, scattering six hits, and Kam Alikhan hit a three-run homer for the Roadrunners (14-4, 4-2 ESCC). Gavin Hartigan drove in a run and Landon Thome had a double and scored two runs.

Riverside-Brookfield 7, Lyons 4

The host Bulldogs scored seven runs after two were out in the first inning to erase a 3-0 Lyons lead, and went on to the nonconference win.

Ronnie Murray struck out seven over six innings to get the win for R-B. Marco Villardito was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Connor Dominick was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI for the Bulldogs.

Tommy Georgelos was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Nick Hines and Brady Koren each scored a run for Lyons (13-3).

Wheaton Academy 7, Hope Academy 3

TJ Sias tossed a complete-game with nine strikeouts, taking a shutout into the seventh and Colton Miller was 4 for 4 with a home run, triple and three RBIs. Dom Murrell stayed hot as well, going 3 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Warriors (15-5).

Hinsdale Central 10, Hinsdale South 5

Dylan Kassab was 2 for 2 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, Patrick Connors was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and Max Judge 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Red Devils in Hinsdale.

Jack McDaniel was 3 for 4 with a solo homer and Dylan Filipiak had a double and three RBIs for the Hornets.

Marist 5, Benet 1

Quinn Rooney was 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored and Tucker Lawler was 2 for 3 with a run scored for the visiting Redwings (7-7).

Ridgewood 2, IC Catholic Prep 0

Jeremy Ildefonso struck out nine in a complete-game five-hitter for the Knights (10-7-1), but their offense was held to just two hits.

Softball

IC Catholic Prep 15, Rosary 0 (5 innings)

Lexi Russ had a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Sophia Deoudes was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and Sofia Bucaro scored three runs for the Knights (14-3), who scored eight runs in the second inning of the five-inning win.

Montini 10, Resurrection 0

Cameron Fox struck out 12 in a two-hit shutout and had two hits and three RBIs at the plate for Montini. Danika Lucadello was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Natalie Glosky was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.

Carmel 11, Benet 3

The host Corsairs scored three runs in the fourth to break a 3-3 tie and tacked on five in the fifth.

Despina Patos had a double and an RBI and Sophia Rosner and Avery Burns also drove in runs for Benet (8-12).

Geneva 7, Wheaton North 6 (9 innings)

The visiting Vikings scored two runs in the seventh to force extra innings, and won it with a run in the ninth.

Delaney Surber was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI, Addison Moore was 2 for 5 with a double and a run scored and Makayla Hammer scored two runs and drove in one for Wheaton North (6-12).

Boys Tennis

Wheaton Academy 6, Marian Central 1

Wheaton Academy’s Elliot Poland won by 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Brody Klein at No. 3 singles and Daniel Li/Keesen Kihnke at No. 3 doubles.

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.