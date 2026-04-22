Jack Slightom strikes out 13, Lyons holds off Glenbard West rally: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lyons 3, Glenbard West 2

Cincinnati commit Jack Slightom struck out 13 and allowed one hit and one walk in six shutout innings, and the Lions held off a Hilltoppers’ two-run rally in the seventh for the West Suburban Silver win in Western Springs.

Tommy Georgelos had a two-run single in a three-run first inning for Lyons (13-2, 4-1). Liam Hepner doubled in two runs in the seventh for Glenbard West (10-8, 4-4), but Lyons’ reliever Evan Gardner got a strikeout to end the game with two runners on.

Willowbrook 10, Downers Grove South 9

The Warriors scored the tying and go-ahead run in the top of the fifth, rallying from a four-run deficit for their 13th straight win.

Jory Crocker was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs, Alek Ramey drove in three runs and Ben Swanson was 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Willowbrook (14-4, 8-0 West Suburban Gold).

Casey Wierda was 2 for 2 with a solo homer and three RBIs and Luke Potter 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Mustangs (6-9, 1-4).

Montini 9, Aurora Central Catholic 8

Julio Ayala was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, and the visiting Broncos (9-8) held on as the Chargers scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Jack Spanos was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and Blake Heyer struck out seven and allowed one run on three hits over five innings for Montini.

Wheaton Academy 14, Northridge Prep 2

Colton Miller struck out five over two innings, Dom Murrell was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Jackson From 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs for the Warriors (14-5).

In the win, Murrell scored his 102nd career run, a program record, and From drove his 95th career run, also a program record for RBIs.

Lemont 12, Bremen 6

Ethan Kelby had three doubles, four RBIs and two runs scored and Brett Tucker had two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs for host Lemont (12-3).

Downers Grove North 21, Proviso West 0

Drake Cosenza was 2 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two RBIs and Jack Romsey 2 for 2 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Trojans (11-7, 5-3) West Suburban Silver).

Geneva 8, Wheaton Warrenville South 5

Blake Snyder was 2 for 5 with two runs scored, Jacob Conover 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Clark Jensen 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI for the Tigers (8-6-1, 1-4 DuKane) in the loss in Wheaton.

St. Ignatius 14, IC Catholic Prep 0 (5 innings)

Rafael Garza’s double accounted for one of two hits for the Knights (10-6-1) in Elmhurst.

Softball

Downers Grove North 11, Hinsdale Central 9

Viktoria Czech’s two-run homer with one out in the top of the eighth gave the Trojans the West Suburban Silver win.

Czech was 4 for 5 with the homer, a double, three runs scored and three RBIs, Ella Bonk was 3 for 5 with a homer, double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Mia Havrilla 3 for 5 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs for Downers Grove North (7-9), which scored six runs in the fifth to erase a 7-1 deficit.

Evelyn Skay was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for Hinsdale Central.

York 14, Oak Park-River Forest 2 (5 innings)

Lilly Burda hit two homers and drove in six runs to power the visiting Dukes to the West Suburban Silver win. Myka Matykiewicz and Sara Steinecker also homered for York (8-8).

Montini 15, Loyola 0 (4 innings)

Brooke Wills was 3 for 3 with a homer, three runs scored and three RBIs, Cedona Barrett was 4 for 4 with a double, run scored and three RBIs and Aubry Raffen 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for visiting Montini (13-5).

St. Francis 5, Trinity 0

Hannah Willix and Alyssa Freeman combined on a three-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts for the Spartans (13-4) in Wheaton. Freeman was also 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Hannah Grivetti 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Riverside-Brookfield 10, Ridgewood 4

Olivia Ballon was 3 for 3 with a double, five RBIs and a run scored, Mia Melendez hit a two-run homer and Brailyn Naylor was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Bulldogs (14-2).

IC Catholic Prep 19, Westmont 2

Madelynn Dinino was 4 for 4 with a two-run homer, Ariani Zito 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and four RBIs and Sofia Bucaro 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI for the Knights (13-3).

Waubonsie Valley 11, Wheaton North 1

Claire Roekle had two hits and scored the only run for the visiting Falcons (6-11).

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 9, Chicago Christian 0

Annika Vandervelde recorded a hat trick with three goals and Addie Nielson and Molly Roth each tallied two goals and Alaina Tran assisting two for the Warriors (8-2-2, 3-0).

Girls Track and Field

Wheaton Academy

The Warriors took first place with 140 points at the 12-team Lake Forest Academy Invite.

Wheaton Academy’s Sydnie Becker won the 800 with a time of 2:18.27 breaking the school record from 2017 by 3 seconds. Kaiah Pyykkonen won the 3,200, Nicole Camiola the 100 and Aria Villarreal the long jump.