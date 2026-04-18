Downers Grove North girls track wins its Ritter Invitational title: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Track and Field

Ritter Invitational

Host Downers Grove North, with 115 points, beat out Prospect (87.5) and third-place York (73) at the Ritter Invitational.

Event winners for the Trojans included Maya Nicholson in the high jump (1.57 meters), Blake Weltler in the long jump (5.24 meters) and Molly Van Anne in the triple jump (10.94 meters).

York event winners included Jillian Booth in the 100 (11.89), Karlin Janowski in the 1,600 (5:03.32) and Abigail Barz in the pole vault (3.51 meters).

Glenbard West won the 4x800 relay (9:34.20).

Softball

Wheaton Warrenville South 3, Wheaton North 2

Avery Arnold struck out seven in a complete-game four-hitter and drove in a run, and Nelia Kirichun was 2 for 2 with two runs scored for the Tigers (9-3, 1-1 DuKane). Makayla Hammer had a triple, run scored and RBI for the Falcons (6-9, 0-1).

Downers Grove South 15, Hinsdale South 0

Natalia Manganello was 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Victoria Colorato 2 for 3 with four RBIs and Jordan Balsavich 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Mustangs (8-4).

Taft 13, Downers Grove North 0

Mia Havrilla and Morgan McGrath each had doubles for two of the three hits for Downers Grove North (5-8).

Conant 8, York 6

Lilly Burda was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Sara Steinecker 2 for 3 with a run scored for the Dukes (6-8).

Baseball

Wheaton Academy 9, Timothy Christian 4

Lincoln Park struck out seven over six innings, allowing zero earned runs, Mark Johnson hit a two-run homer and Dallas Johnston hit a solo homer and scored three runs for the Warriors (12-5, 4-0).

Glenbard East 17, Streamwood 2

Lucas Calderin was 3 for 3 with a homer, double, three runs scored and four RBIs and Carter Hoovel added a two-run homer for the Rams (9-6-1).

York 13, Wheaton North 6

Nathan Patterson was 3 for 3 with two doubles, six RBIs and a run scored and Chris Winton, Donovan O’Connor and Will Bute each scored two runs for the Dukes (8-4).

Mount Carmel 8, IC Catholic Prep 0

Evan Madrigal had two of the three hits for the Knights (10-4-1).

Westmont 15, Lisle 9

Ricky Yenkin had a homer, double, four runs scored and two RBIs and Nikolai Baldwin had two doubles and four RBIs for the Sentinels (9-8).

Girls Soccer

Wheaton Academy 3, North Muskegon 1

Gianna Hughes scored two goals, Annika Vandervelde a goal and an assist and Whitley Fallow two assists for Wheaton Academy (6-2-2).