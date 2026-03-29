Downers North’s Philip Cupial wins 1,600 title at Illinois Indoor meet: Saturday Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Track and Field

Illinois Indoor championships

Downers Grove North senior Philip Cupial ran a 4:08.04 to edge Yorkville’s Owen Horeni to win the 1,600 at the Illinois Indoor championships at Gately Park, and Glenbard West’s Benjamin Schoettle won the 60 hurdles in 7.73 seconds.

Also at the meet, Morton’s Orlando Sandoval was second in the 800 (1:53.58), Downers Grove South’s Conrad Saner was third in the 1,600 (4:10.39), Glenbard South’s Thomas Jochum was fifth in the 1,600 (4:10.67), Hinsdale Central was second in the 4x400 (3:22.58), Downers Grove South was fourth in the 4x800 (7:55.85), Downers Grove South’s Patrick Durkin was fifth in the pole vault (4.13 meters).

Girls Track and Field

Illinois Indoor Championships

Hinsdale South’s Kennedy Ruff won the 400 meters in 55.72 at the meet at Gately Park and Downers Grove South’s Karen Boakye won the triple jump by going 12.14 meters.

Also at the meet, Hinsdale Central’s Lily Hodneland was second in the 800 (2:11.78), Montini’s Sydney Gertsen was fourth in the 1,600 (4:55.76), Glenbard West’s Alexa Novak fifth in the 1,600 (4:56.90) and Hinsdale Central’s Ella Satre second in the 3,200 (10:46.41)

Baseball

Nazareth 10, Limestone 1

Landon Thome had three hits, including a double and triple, and three stolen bases, Gavin Hartigan was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Kam Alikhan was 3 for 4 with a double and triple and TJ Dulaney Jr. was 2 for 3 for Nazareth (5-0), which scored in every inning but one.

Winning pitcher Connor McKay struck out four over four innings, Eddie Donnelly struck out four over two innings and James Wasson had one strikeout in an inning.

Downers Grove South 11, Calvary Chapel 1

James Sobkowiak struck out nine and allowed one hit and one run over six innings for the Mustangs (2-2).

Nate Thurston was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Vincent Junkas was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Downers Grove North 15, Plainfield South 2

Emilio Gandarilla was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Drake Cosenza was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and an RBI to key a 17-hit attack for the Trojans (3-1).

Glenbard East 14-17, Fenton 0-0

Josh Ziemer was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Jackson Turko 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs for the Rams in the first game. The Rams scored eight runs in the third to end the second game.

Wheaton Warrenville South 8, Bartlett 7

Clark Jensen was 3 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, and scored the game-winning run on an error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Jacob Conover was 2 for 3 with a double, run scored and two RBIs for the Tigers (3-0).