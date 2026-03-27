Teen accused of possessing gun, fleeing police following high-speed pursuit in Elmhurst: prosecutors

A Mount Prospect teen accused of possessing a firearm and fleeing police will remain in custody until at least his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

The 17-year-old, who appeared at a detention hearing Wednesday, has been charged with one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 7:15 p.m. March 24, Elmhurst police allegedly saw a black BMW sedan weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed southbound on Route 83.

When the police attempted to stop the car at Route 83 and St. Charles Road, the vehicle driven by the juvenile fled. He allegedly ignored a red light at Route 83 and Riverside Drive and crashed into a white Toyota RAV-4, causing a broken leg to one of the vehicle’s occupants, according to the release. The offender was subsequently arrested.

When searching the BMW, authorities allegedly found a backpack containing a handgun with no serial number with an extended magazine with 24 9mm rounds, authorities said.

“The allegations that this juvenile led officers on a high-speed chase and then crashed into another vehicle, injuring one of that vehicle’s occupants, are outrageous,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To further aggravate the situation, it is alleged that the juvenile also was illegally in possession of a ghost gun with an extended magazine and 24 rounds of ammunition. This type of blatant disregard for the law and public safety will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

The teen’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 2.