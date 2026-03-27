Glenbard South volleyball beats Willowbrook: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Willowbrook 25-18, 25-21

Owen Stauber had seven assists, four digs and two kills, Dom Kuceba 12 assists and six digs and Jackson McCabe five kills and three digs for the Raiders (3-0).

Evan Kase had six kills and five digs and Mikey Tymoszenko six kills and a block for Willowbrook.

Hinsdale South d. Benet 26-24, 12-25, 25-21

Vince Cabay had 12 kills and Lukas Carlsen and Quinn Robinson 11 kills apiece for Benet.

Baseball

Westmont 14, Chicago Noble ITW/Speer 0

Ricky Yenkin (2-0) struck out six in the three-inning no-hitter, Alex Meyer had a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Landon Hicks a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Hank Barrett runs scored and two RBIs for the Sentinels (2-4).