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Glenbard South volleyball beats Willowbrook: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Glenbard South logo

Glenbard South logo

By Joshua Welge

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Willowbrook 25-18, 25-21

Owen Stauber had seven assists, four digs and two kills, Dom Kuceba 12 assists and six digs and Jackson McCabe five kills and three digs for the Raiders (3-0).

Evan Kase had six kills and five digs and Mikey Tymoszenko six kills and a block for Willowbrook.

Hinsdale South d. Benet 26-24, 12-25, 25-21

Vince Cabay had 12 kills and Lukas Carlsen and Quinn Robinson 11 kills apiece for Benet.

Baseball

Westmont 14, Chicago Noble ITW/Speer 0

Ricky Yenkin (2-0) struck out six in the three-inning no-hitter, Alex Meyer had a double, three RBIs and a run scored, Landon Hicks a triple, two runs scored and an RBI and Hank Barrett runs scored and two RBIs for the Sentinels (2-4).

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.