Cannon Madej strikes out 14 in Lemont baseball win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Baseball

Lemont 3, Stagg 2

Cannon Madej struck out 14 and allowed two runs on two hits with four walks over six innings for Lemont (2-1). Madej also had a bases-loaded walk and Friscia a two-run single in Lemont’s three-run first inning.

Nazareth 13, Ridgewood 1

Landon Thome went 2 for 2 with a homer, three runs scored and three stolen bases, Kam Alikhan 2 for 2 with a double and Josh Montano 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four RBIs for the Roadrunners (3-0).

Wheaton Academy 6, Kaneland 3

Lincoln Park struck out eight over four innings and Nathanael Switzer earned the win in relief, striking out three over three innings.

Dom Murrell was 2 for 3 with a run scored, Park drove in a run and Mark Jackson had two RBIs for Wheaton Academy (5-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, West Chicago 2

Jacob Conover hit a two-run home run, scored three runs and drove in four and Caleb Mease had a two-run double in a six-run third for the Tigers (2-0). AJ Rogers drove in four runs.

Montini 7, Willowbrook 1

Blake Heyer struck out nine over five shutout innings, allowing one hit, Julio Ayala was 3 for 4 with three doubles, a run scored and two RBIs, and John Louise was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Broncos (2-2).

York 7, Glenbard East 5

The Dukes scored four runs in the first inning and went on to the nonconference win. Tyler Hampton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Rams (1-3).

Lyons 21, Addison Trail 3

Lou Ratcliffe hit two home runs and drove in four, and Blake Ragsdale and Brady Koren also went deep with a combined seven RBIs for the Lions (8-0).

Downers Grove North 16, Plainfield East 2

Sam Marshall drove in six runs, going 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored and Carlos Gandarilla was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Trojans (2-1).

IC Catholic Prep 8, Lisle 3

Rafael Garza went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Evan Madrigal was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Knights (5-1).

Riverside-Brookfield 8, Morton 3

Damian Noa struck out six over five innings and went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs and Nick Baca was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

West Aurora 17, Westmont 5 (5 innings)

C.J. Balcer was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Peter Papadopoulos was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Sentinels (1-4).

Softball

Montini 10, Aurora Central Catholic 1

Cameron Fox struck out 12 in a complete-game effort, and Bridget Ryan went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Montini (5-1). Cedona Barrett went 2 for 5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored and Alex Kalins 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Benet 25-21, 22-25, 25-19

Jackson McCabe had 10 kills, Emmett Foster-Simbulan eight kills and two blocks, Troy Oleksak five kills and three blocks and Dom Kuceba 17 assists for the Raiders (2-0).

Lukas Carlsen had 12 kills, Quinn Robinson 11 and Vince Cabay eight for the Redwings.

Girls Soccer

Benet 5, Wheaton Academy 1

Annika Vandervelde scored the lone goal for Wheaton Academy.

Boys Tennis

Benet 7 University of Chicago Lab High School 1