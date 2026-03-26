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Cannon Madej strikes out 14 in Lemont baseball win: Wednesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

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By Joshua Welge

Baseball

Lemont 3, Stagg 2

Cannon Madej struck out 14 and allowed two runs on two hits with four walks over six innings for Lemont (2-1). Madej also had a bases-loaded walk and Friscia a two-run single in Lemont’s three-run first inning.

Nazareth 13, Ridgewood 1

Landon Thome went 2 for 2 with a homer, three runs scored and three stolen bases, Kam Alikhan 2 for 2 with a double and Josh Montano 2 for 2 with a double, triple and four RBIs for the Roadrunners (3-0).

Wheaton Academy 6, Kaneland 3

Lincoln Park struck out eight over four innings and Nathanael Switzer earned the win in relief, striking out three over three innings.

Dom Murrell was 2 for 3 with a run scored, Park drove in a run and Mark Jackson had two RBIs for Wheaton Academy (5-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South 12, West Chicago 2

Jacob Conover hit a two-run home run, scored three runs and drove in four and Caleb Mease had a two-run double in a six-run third for the Tigers (2-0). AJ Rogers drove in four runs.

Montini 7, Willowbrook 1

Blake Heyer struck out nine over five shutout innings, allowing one hit, Julio Ayala was 3 for 4 with three doubles, a run scored and two RBIs, and John Louise was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for the Broncos (2-2).

York 7, Glenbard East 5

The Dukes scored four runs in the first inning and went on to the nonconference win. Tyler Hampton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Rams (1-3).

Lyons 21, Addison Trail 3

Lou Ratcliffe hit two home runs and drove in four, and Blake Ragsdale and Brady Koren also went deep with a combined seven RBIs for the Lions (8-0).

Downers Grove North 16, Plainfield East 2

Sam Marshall drove in six runs, going 3 for 5 with a double and a run scored and Carlos Gandarilla was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Trojans (2-1).

IC Catholic Prep 8, Lisle 3

Rafael Garza went 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI and Evan Madrigal was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Knights (5-1).

Riverside-Brookfield 8, Morton 3

Damian Noa struck out six over five innings and went 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two RBIs and Nick Baca was 2 for 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs for the Bulldogs.

West Aurora 17, Westmont 5 (5 innings)

C.J. Balcer was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and Peter Papadopoulos was 2 for 2 with two RBIs for the Sentinels (1-4).

Softball

Montini 10, Aurora Central Catholic 1

Cameron Fox struck out 12 in a complete-game effort, and Bridget Ryan went 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Montini (5-1). Cedona Barrett went 2 for 5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored and Alex Kalins 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.

Boys Volleyball

Glenbard South d. Benet 25-21, 22-25, 25-19

Jackson McCabe had 10 kills, Emmett Foster-Simbulan eight kills and two blocks, Troy Oleksak five kills and three blocks and Dom Kuceba 17 assists for the Raiders (2-0).

Lukas Carlsen had 12 kills, Quinn Robinson 11 and Vince Cabay eight for the Redwings.

Girls Soccer

Benet 5, Wheaton Academy 1

Annika Vandervelde scored the lone goal for Wheaton Academy.

Boys Tennis

Benet 7 University of Chicago Lab High School 1

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Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.