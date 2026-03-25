Kulovany named 2026 Historian of the Year by Downers Grove Historical Society

The Downers Grove Historical Society has named Richard J. Kulovany its 2026 Historian of the Year, recognizing his leadership in historic preservation and his longstanding commitment to the Downers Grove community.

Born in 1952 at West Suburban Hospital, Kulovany grew up in Downers Grove after his father built the family’s home by hand at Fourth Street and Florence Avenue.

He graduated from Downers Grove South High School in 1970, where music, theater and athletics were central to his school years. In freshman choir, he met Kathy, his future wife. The couple married in 1972.

Kulovany’ s career took him across the country in leadership roles with companies including NCR Corporation and the medical software firm Nextech. After returning to Downers Grove in 2015, he quickly became a leading advocate for local historic preservation.

He played a key role in the grassroots movement surrounding the threatened demolition of the historic Edwards House. Although the house was ultimately lost, the effort sparked a broader preservation movement. Working with fellow volunteers, Kulovany started as a board member and then moved to president, helping organize educational programs and outreach that led to 18 Downers Grove properties being landmarked within two years. He also helped formalize the preservation group as a nonprofit organization.

Kulovany simultaneously served on the board of Pierce Downer Heritage Alliance, a long-established conservancy group focusing on preserving and protecting Downers Grove’s natural, architectural and cultural heritage.

He helped guide initiatives that included educational programs for children in collaboration with Downers Grobe Grade School District 58, efforts to save the 1846 Blodgett House, preservation of the neighborhood tree canopy and the championing of architectural preservation throughout the community.

Kulovany joined the board of the Downers Grove Historical Society in 2018, helping to strengthen the Historic Home Program and launch oral-history video projects highlighting notable residents, and where he continues to serve as treasurer.

In 2019, he was elected to the Downers Grove Village Council, where he advocated for stronger downtown design standards, preservation-minded planning and protection of the town’s award-winning neighborhood tree canopy from overdevelopment.

When asked how others could get involved in volunteering, he said, “Don’t be afraid to try something,” he said. “Most of the skill sets you built in your career transfer over.”

Now living in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Kulovany returns frequently to support various Downers Grove preservation efforts and to serve the community that shaped his life. Through his advocacy, leadership, and passion for local history, Kulovany has helped ensure that Downers Grove’s historic character will be preserved for generations to come.

Kulovany will be honored at 6 p.m. April 29 at the “Night at the Tivoli” event in conjunction with the week-long series of events surrounding FoundersFest2026.

More information about Kulovany’s life can be found on the historical society’s website: www.dghistory.org. Tickets for this event will be available soon.