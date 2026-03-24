Celebrate spring at Downers Grove Park District’s April events

The Downers Grove Park District invites the community to celebrate spring with a variety of engaging events for all ages throughout April. (Photo provided by Downers Grove Park District)

The Downers Grove Park District invites the community to celebrate spring with a variety of engaging events for all ages throughout April.

From festive seasonal celebrations to volunteer opportunities and family-friendly dances, residents and visitors are encouraged to get outside, connect with neighbors and enjoy the amenities across the district. Registration is available at dgparks.org.

Bounce House Bonanza - 9 to 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 1 at Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road. Children of all ages can enjoy inflatable attractions from giant bounce houses to play areas designed for different age groups. This event is $16 for park district residents and $24 for nonresidents. Pre-registration is required.

Adult Easter Egg Hunt - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 2 at the Lincoln Center, 935 Maple Ave. Get ready to unleash your inner child at the second Adult Egg Hunt. Search the Lincoln Center by flashlight for eggs filled with raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes varying from gourmet treats and gift cards to exciting experiences and more goodies.

Snacks will be served throughout the event and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Admission is $38 for park district residents and $48 for nonresidents. Must be 21+ to attend. Register by March 26.

Earth Week Celebrations - April 20-26. Earth Week celebrations will highlight nature, conservation and community stewardship through a series of programs and activities across Downers Grove. Events include hands-on nature programs at Lyman Woods, family activities, educational workshops and volunteer opportunities.

Emerald City Parent/Child Dance - 6 to 8 p.m. April 25 at the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center. Enjoy sweet treats, music and fun activities while experiencing Emerald City. Glinda and Elphaba will be there to make the night more magical. Admission is $27 for residents and $37 for nonresidents. All attendees must be registered and an adult must stay to supervise children.