Pretrial release denied for man charged with killing estranged wife with vacuum cleaner cord: authorities

An Oak Forest man accused of strangling to death his estranged wife with a vacuum power cord will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

Brian Hernandez, 28, of the 5400 block of Christopher Drive, is charged with two counts of first degree murder in the death of Estefania Abril-Hernandez, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 8 p.m. March 18, the victim’s family reported her missing.

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation, and about 2:45 a.m. the following day, the Illinois State Police stopped Estefania’s car on Interstate 80, allegedly being driven by Hernandez, authorities said.

Hernandez, who was allegedly in possession of Estefania’s cell phone, was arrested, and an investigation led authorities to Hernandez and his wife’s now vacant, former residence in the 100 block of 1S Ingersoll Road in Villa Park, according to the release.

About 3:49 a.m. March 19, after gaining access to the residence through an unlocked window, authorities found Estefania deceased, lying on a bed in a second-floor bedroom with a vacuum power cord wrapped tightly around her neck, authorities said..

On March 18, Hernandez and his wife allegedly were at their former residence to clean up and retrieve personal items before the foreclosure auction scheduled for the next day.

While the couple was at the house, they allegedly began to argue. The argument allegedly turned physical leading Hernandez to strangle Estefania with a vacuum power cord which he wrapped around her neck more than nine times. After the murder, Hernandez allegedly fled the scene, authorities said..

During the investigation, authorities found text messages allegedly sent by Hernandez to another individual stating “Hey **** please call me, I have something to confess please” and “I’m pretty sure Estefania is dead.”

Authorities also learned that Hernandez currently has an order of protection against him in conjunction with a criminal case that prohibits contact with Estefania and their son. Additionally, he is on pre-trial release and has an active failure-to-appear warrant in that criminal case, in which he allegedly interfered with the victim’s attempt to report an act of domestic violence, according to the release.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to Estefania’s surviving family and friends and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support she once provided,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What makes this case particularly troubling is the fact despite having an active order of protection against him and being on pre-trial release for interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and then failing to appear in that case, Mr. Hernandez allegedly thumbed his nose at the law and violently murdered his wife.”

Hernandez’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 6.