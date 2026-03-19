Woodridge man accused of leading police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

A Woodridge man charged with leading police on a high-speed chase Wednesday will remain in jail until at least his next court appearance, prosecutors said.

Pre-trial release was denied Thursday for Thomas Philip, 73, of the 8200 block of Chesterton Drive, who is charged with four counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding a police officer and one count each of misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license and misdemeanor operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 9:30 a.m. March 18, Bensenville attempted to stop a gold Lexus sedan for an expired registration near the 400 block of West Irving Park Road, according to the release.

Instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as Philip, fled at a high rate of speed, allegedly disobeying a traffic light at York Road and Green Street and drove into oncoming traffic on multiple occasions, authorities said.

Police terminated the pursuit out of safety concerns, but at about 10:40 a.m., they saw the Lexus slowly driving through a strip mall parking lot.

When one officer pulled up to Philip’s front bumper, Philip immediately reversed his vehicle, bumping into a second squad car, which had pulled up behind Philip’s car, according to the release.

Philip once again fled at a high rate of speed, avoiding spike strips police attempted to place at the parking lot’s exit. Philip drove northbound on York Road reaching speeds in excess of 70 m.p.h. in a 35-m.p.h. zone, according to the release.

He ignored multiple red lights before entering Interstate 90 and ultimately making his way to northbound Interstate 294. He continued to flee authorities into Lake County where he ultimately surrendered and was arrested near Interstate 94 and Buckley Road in Lake Bluff after being spike-stripped three times, authorities said.

During the expressway pursuit, Philip reached speeds of 90 to 100 m.p.h. and at times drove at low speeds, causing significant traffic congestion.

“For the fourth time in as many days, my office has filed charges against individuals who allegedly fled from the police instead of pulling over,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The allegations that Mr. Philip fled authorities on two occasions, the second of which involved multiple jurisdictions through three counties, are very disturbing.

“This epidemic threat to public safety must come to an end. Every time someone flees authorities, they are putting themselves, the officers involved and the public at great risk, and it is my fear that our luck may soon run out with deadly consequences.”

Philip’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 13.