Here is the 2025-2026 Suburban Life All-Area boys basketball team.
First Team
Adam Flowers, Downers Grove South, senior, guard: Named to the West Suburban All-Conference team, averaged 21.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and shot 53% from the field.
Cameron Mercer, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, guard: Named the Upstate Eight East Division Conference Player of the Year. Mercer, the son of former NBA star Ron Mercer, averaged 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals and shot 40% on 3-pointers, 85% from the free-throw line and took 22 charges.
Michael Nee, Glenbard East, senior, guard: The South Dakota recruit was named to the Upstate Eight All-Conference team, averaged 19 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals.
Colin Stack, Benet, senior, center: The North Dakota State recruit was named to the all-conference team and IBCA Class 4A second-team all-state. The 7-foot-1 Stack averaged 13 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.
Jayden Wright, Benet, senior, guard: The East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year led the Redwings to a 36-2 record and a Class 4A second-place finish. The Eastern Illinois recruit was named to the IBCA Class 4A first-team all-state team, averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds.
Second Team
Josh Abushanab, Glenbard West, senior, guard/forward
Joseph Lubbe, York, junior, guard
Grant Smith, Lyons, sophomore, forward
Ed Stasys, Benet, junior, forward;
Hayden Schroeder, Wheaton Academy, junior, forward
Honorable mention
Cole Bero, Hinsdale Central, senior, guard; Colin Doyle, Downers Grove North, junior, forward; Marc Gamble, Timothy Christian, senior forward; Ben Gillmar, Wheaton North, junior, forward; Sawyer Holstine, Nazareth, senior, guard; Angelo Lazo, Morton, junior guard; OJ Powell, Willowbrook, senior, guard; Sean Reese, Glenbard South, junior, guard; AJ Rogers, Wheaton Warrenville South, sophomore, guard; Robert Sansone, Montini, senior, guard; Henry Schlickman, Wheaton North, senior, guard; Will Schmidt, IC Catholic, sophomore, guard; Zach Schneider, Lemont, junior, guard; David Showman, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, guard; Danny Snyder, Glenbard East, senior, guard; Hunter Stepanich, York, senior, center; Noah Therapos, Hinsdale South, Sr., guard; Jake Thies, Fenwick, junior, guard; Ben Whorlow, St. Francis, junior, center; Nate Woods, Lyons, junior, guard/forward.