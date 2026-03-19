Glenbard East's Michael Nee (4) takes a shot while being defended by Riverside-Brookfield's Cameron Mercer (5) during the game held at Riverside-Brookfield High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here is the 2025-2026 Suburban Life All-Area boys basketball team.

First Team

Downers Grove South senior Adam Flowers (Downers Grove South Athletics )

Adam Flowers, Downers Grove South, senior, guard: Named to the West Suburban All-Conference team, averaged 21.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and shot 53% from the field.

Riverside-Brookfield senior Cameron Mercer (Photo provided by Riverside-Brookfield Athletics )

Cameron Mercer, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, guard: Named the Upstate Eight East Division Conference Player of the Year. Mercer, the son of former NBA star Ron Mercer, averaged 21.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 steals and shot 40% on 3-pointers, 85% from the free-throw line and took 22 charges.

Glenbard East senior Michael Nee (Photo provided by Glenbard East Athletics )

Michael Nee, Glenbard East, senior, guard: The South Dakota recruit was named to the Upstate Eight All-Conference team, averaged 19 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

Benet senior Colin Stack (Photo provided by Benet Athletics )

Colin Stack, Benet, senior, center: The North Dakota State recruit was named to the all-conference team and IBCA Class 4A second-team all-state. The 7-foot-1 Stack averaged 13 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks.

Benet senior Jayden Wright (Photo provided by Benet Athletics)

Jayden Wright, Benet, senior, guard: The East Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year led the Redwings to a 36-2 record and a Class 4A second-place finish. The Eastern Illinois recruit was named to the IBCA Class 4A first-team all-state team, averaged 13.7 points, 5.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds.

Second Team

Josh Abushanab, Glenbard West, senior, guard/forward

Joseph Lubbe, York, junior, guard

Grant Smith, Lyons, sophomore, forward

Ed Stasys, Benet, junior, forward;

Hayden Schroeder, Wheaton Academy, junior, forward

Honorable mention

Cole Bero, Hinsdale Central, senior, guard; Colin Doyle, Downers Grove North, junior, forward; Marc Gamble, Timothy Christian, senior forward; Ben Gillmar, Wheaton North, junior, forward; Sawyer Holstine, Nazareth, senior, guard; Angelo Lazo, Morton, junior guard; OJ Powell, Willowbrook, senior, guard; Sean Reese, Glenbard South, junior, guard; AJ Rogers, Wheaton Warrenville South, sophomore, guard; Robert Sansone, Montini, senior, guard; Henry Schlickman, Wheaton North, senior, guard; Will Schmidt, IC Catholic, sophomore, guard; Zach Schneider, Lemont, junior, guard; David Showman, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, guard; Danny Snyder, Glenbard East, senior, guard; Hunter Stepanich, York, senior, center; Noah Therapos, Hinsdale South, Sr., guard; Jake Thies, Fenwick, junior, guard; Ben Whorlow, St. Francis, junior, center; Nate Woods, Lyons, junior, guard/forward.