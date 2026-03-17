Two men accused of leading police on high-speed chases in separate incidents: prosecutors

Two men accused of leading police on high-speed chases will remain in jail until at least their next court dates, prosecutors said.

Judge Leah Bendik on March 14 granted the state’s motion to detain pre-trial Terrance Barber, 38, of the 9400 block of South Yale Street. On Tuesday, Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to detain Kalvin Johnson, 36, of the 800 block of North Karlov Avenue, Chicago.

Barber is charged with one count each of aggravated fleeing and eluding and misdemeanor driving while license revoked, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Johnson is charged with one count each of burglary, aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of burglary tools and multiple misdemeanor and petty traffic offenses including driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to the release.

On March 2, Oak Brook police learned of a vehicle allegedly involved in a retail theft. Officers spotted the vehicle at the Von Maur store in Lombard, allegedly driven by Barber, authorities said.

Police followed the vehicle as it entered onto eastbound Interstate 88. They attempted to stop Barber, as he was allegedly not wearing his seatbelt. But instead of stopping, Barber allegedly pulled onto the left shoulder of the expressway and fled, reaching speeds of about 100 m.p.h. Police briefly pursued the vehicle but terminated pursuit out of safety concerns, authorities said..

Barber was arrested March 15.

In an unrelated incident, about 12:51 a.m. March 16, Elmhurst police began following an Infiniti FX35, driver by man later identified as Johnson, who was suspected of being involved in a burglary to motor vehicle, according to the release.

Police followed Johnson to an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Continental Avenue in Naperville where the offender allegedly used a bolt cutter to break into a parked work van. He allegedly took tools out of the van and placed them in his vehicle, according to the release.

When police approached the passenger side of the Infiniti, Johnson fled. Police followed Johnson as he sped toward I-88. Hinsdale police joined pursuit on eastbound on I-88 where Johnson allegedly reached speeds in excess of 120 m.p.h., authorities said.

Due to wet road conditions, Hinsdale police terminated pursuit out of safety concerns. Authorities ultimately followed Johnson to an address in the 5800 block of St. Charles Road in Berkeley where he allegedly exited the Infiniti and got into an Uber, according to the release.

Prior to Johnson making contact with the Uber, police stopped the Uber and confirmed who the Uber driver was allegedly picking up. About 1:16 a.m., Elmhurst police stopped the Uber and arrested Johnson, authorities said.

“Like so many before them, it is alleged that Mr. Barber and Mr. Johnson tried to outrun the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thanks to the work of the Oak Brook and Elmhurst police departments, both men were apprehended and taken into custody, where they will remain awaiting their trial.

“Since 2022, the number of cases involving an individual fleeing the police has risen from 218 to 409, an 88% increase. These numbers are extremely alarming, and law enforcement in DuPage County is committed to bringing an end to this increasing threat to public safety. The court’s decision to detain both Mr. Barber and Mr. Johnson pre-trial sends the message that in DuPage County, we have zero tolerance for those who thumb their nose at the law and public safety, as alleged in these two cases.”

Barber’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 6. Johnson’s returns to court on for April 13.