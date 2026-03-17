Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
My Suburban Life

Election 2026: DuPage County election results, races to watch

A sign is posted on the door of the McHenry County Election Center on Tuesday, March, 17, 2026, in Woodstock. The Election Center serves as a universal polling place, accessible to all McHenry County voters.

(Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

By Bob Rakow

It’s finally here. Election night. After months of television commercials and candidate appearances, the night when the votes are tallied has arrived.

The polls are closed, and in a few hours we should have a good idea of who won their races in 2026 primary election.

Shaw Media will have its eye on all the races throughout the night and will report results to you as we get them. Many races should be settled tonight, but check back with us tomorrow if there are races too close to call when you put your head on the pillow.

For all of the results from Tuesday’s primary election, as the numbers continue to come in – from Illinois governor and U.S. Senate seats to Congress and DuPage County positions – visit shawlocal.com/news/election-results.

For all of our election coverage, visit shawlocal.com/news/election.

And check back over the next several days for analysis and look ahead to the November general election.

DuPage CountyElectionLocal News