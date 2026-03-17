Election 2026: DuPage County election results, races to watch

It’s finally here. Election night. After months of television commercials and candidate appearances, the night when the votes are tallied has arrived.

The polls are closed, and in a few hours we should have a good idea of who won their races in 2026 primary election.

Shaw Media will have its eye on all the races throughout the night and will report results to you as we get them. Many races should be settled tonight, but check back with us tomorrow if there are races too close to call when you put your head on the pillow.

For all of the results from Tuesday’s primary election, as the numbers continue to come in – from Illinois governor and U.S. Senate seats to Congress and DuPage County positions – visit shawlocal.com/news/election-results.

For all of our election coverage, visit shawlocal.com/news/election.

And check back over the next several days for analysis and look ahead to the November general election.