College admission essentials the focus of March 24 GPS Parent Series

The GPS Parent Series will offer a presentation of the college admission essentials from best-selling author Ethan Sawyer at noon and 7 p.m. March 24 via Zoom.

Visit GPSParentSeries.org for event details and the links to these webinars.

While overall college acceptance rates may be increasing, competition for selective schools remains intense. Sawyer will come to GPS with expert guidance to help teens navigate the intricate college admissions landscape and ensure students successfully craft an application that vividly reflects who they are, showcases what truly matters to them and defines what they stand for.

With strategic insights, insider tips and proven techniques, participants will discover the key to standing out from the crowd so their college application is comprehensive and will engage admission officers. Sawyer will equip students with the tools, knowledge and confidence to achieve unparalleled success navigating the college admission process.

Sawyer is a nationally recognized college essay expert and sought-after speaker. He is the author of two bestsellers: “College Essay Essentials: A Step-by-Step Guide to Writing a Successful Essay” and “College Admissions Essentials: A Step-by-Step Guide to Showing Colleges Who You Are and What Matters to You.”

All are welcome to the free weekly GPS events, and no registration is required. To be placed on a reminder list for GPS events, contact Glenbard District 87 Student and Community Projects Coordinator Gilda Ross at gilda_ross@glenbard.org or 630-942-7668. Continuing education credits are available.