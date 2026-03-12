3 Cook County men accused of weapons offenses following high-speed pursuit: prosecutors

Three Cook County men charged with weapons offenses will remain in jail until at least their next court date after a motion to deny their pre-trial release was approved, prosecutors said.

Cameron McClellan, 27, of the 8000 block of S. Stewart Avenue, Chicago; Troy Hughes, 23, of the 2200 block of Saint Charles Road, Bellwood; and Dante Williams, 23, of the 9700 block of Ellis Avenue, Chicago; each appeared in First Appearance Court on Thursday.

McClellan is charged with one count of armed violence and two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding while Hughes and Williams are both charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Additionally, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office has filed one count of home invasion with dangerous weapon and one count of trespass to residence charges against Hughes, authorities said.

On March 11, Bellwood police initiated pursuit of a Green Jeep suspected of being involved in a shooting.

About 5:50 p.m., Oak Brook police saw the Jeep traveling on Interstate 88 being followed by Bellwood and Hillside squad cars. The Oak Brook officer joined in pursuit, during which the driver of the Jeep, later identified as McClellan, allegedly reached speeds of about 100 mph on the shoulder of I-88, according to the release.

During the pursuit, the Oak Brook officer allegedly saw two firearms thrown from the passenger side of the Jeep. During an investigation, Naperville police recovered a Glock 43X that was reported stolen out of Riverdale and a loaded Ruger .223 rifle, according to the release..

During the pursuit, McClellan reached speeds of approximately 115 mph, drove on both the left and right shoulders of the interstate and weaved in and out of traffic before exiting I-88 onto Orchard Road in Kane County, authorities said.

McClellan ultimately made his way to Shagbark Lane where he drove into the backyard of a residence in the 6S400 block of Shagbark Lane. At some point, Hughes and Williams exited the Jeep and fled on foot, authorities said.

A short time later, McClellan was seen in the Jeep in the 100 block of North Deerpath lane and arrested. When canvassing the area, authorities found Hughes in the basement of a residence on Blackberry Ridge Drive and Williams seated in a work van on Blackberry Ridge Drive.

“It is alleged that these three defendants, two of whom are convicted felons currently on parole and consequently prohibited from legally possessing a firearm, were in possession two firearms as the driver of their vehicle, Mr. McClellan, fled authorities at a high rate of speed in rush hour traffic,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Thanks to the cooperative efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies through three counties, the defendants were safely taken into custody and now face serious felony charges.”

The next court appearance for all three defendants is scheduled for April 6.