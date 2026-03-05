Lyons Township counselor recognized with Illinois State Board of Education’s Award of Excellence

Cody Dailey, a college and career counselor at Lyons Township High School has been named a recipient of the Award of Excellence in the Student Support Personnel category by the Illinois State Board of Education.

The Award of Excellence is the highest honor presented through the Illinois State Board of Education’s Those Who Excel program. The award recognizes educators who demonstrate an outstanding commitment to equity and to the success of all students.

Recipients regularly collaborate with colleagues, students and families to foster positive school cultures, serve as lifelong learners, connect their schools to the broader community and inspire fellow education professionals within and beyond their districts.

Dailey exemplifies these qualities through his unwavering dedication to student growth and well-being. His collaborative spirit, commitment to inclusive practices and leadership within the school community have made a lasting impact on students and colleagues alike.

Dailey will be formally recognized at the 52nd Annual Those Who Excel & Teacher of the Year Awards Banquet April 18 in Bloomington-Normal, where he will be celebrated alongside more than 450 outstanding educators from across the state.