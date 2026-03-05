Glen Ellyn Park District offers students, teachers spring break fitness center pass

The Glen Ellyn Park District is making it easier than ever for students and teachers to stay active during spring break with a special $15 fitness pass at the Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center, 800 St. Charles Road.

From now until April 20, students (ages 14+) and teachers can purchase a one-week membership at Ackerman SFC for $15. This limited-time offer provides access to the facility’s state-of-the-art cardio and strength training equipment, group fitness classes (a schedule is available at AckermanSFC.com), and access to the indoor walking track, allowing individuals to maintain their fitness routines while school is out.

To purchase the $15 spring break pass, individuals must present a valid student or faculty ID, or proof of employment at the Ackerman SFC front desk.