Wheaton seeks nominations for 2026 Good Citizen Awards

Wheaton’s Community Relations Commission is seeking nominations for the 2026 Good Citizens Awards now through March 31.

The categories for this year’s nominations are student and adult. Nominees must be current Wheaton residents who go above and beyond for the benefit of Wheaton and its citizens and may not be paid for the service for which they are nominated.

This may be volunteer service for a school, religious institution, nursing home, civic group, nonprofit organization or other act of volunteerism which benefits the community.

To nominate someone, fill out an online application at www.wheaton.il.us/GoodCitizens by midnight March 31 or mail your application to Wheaton City Hall, Attn: Michelle Mayer, 303 W. Wesley St., Wheaton, IL 60187.

The Community Relations Commission will review nominations and honor award recipients at the May 18 city council meeting.