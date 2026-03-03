Elmhurst city manager to retire after 15 years of service

After more than 15 years of service to the Elmhurst community and a career of three decades in local government, Elmhurst city manager James Grabowski has announced his retirement, effective this summer.

Grabowski joined the city in July 2011, becoming only the third city manager in the city’s history since 1953. Over the course of his tenure, he guided Elmhurst through periods of growth, challenge, and transformation.

“Serving as city manager for Elmhurst has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” Grabowski said in a news release. “This community welcomed my family and me from day one, and Elmhurst truly became home as my wife, Kristin, and I raised our children here.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and deeply grateful to the mayor, city council, and our exceptional staff for their trust and partnership. With Mayor Levin’s leadership and the strength of assistant city manager Kent Johnson and our department directors, Elmhurst is well-positioned for continued success.”

Throughout his tenure, Grabowski was widely respected for his calm, steady leadership style, deep knowledge of municipal operations and commitment to professional management. He consistently emphasized long-term planning, strong intergovernmental partnerships, fiscal responsibility and transparent communication.

“I have had the truest pleasure of working with Jim for the past 15 years, first as an alderman, then as mayor,” Mayor Scott Levin said in the release. “Without a shadow of a doubt, Elmhurst’s growth, stability and success can be attributed in large part to Jim’s confident and principled leadership. He has guided this city through complex challenges with integrity and foresight, always putting the community first.”

The city council, in partnership with Levin, will oversee a comprehensive executive search process to identify Elmhurst’s next city manager. Additional details regarding the search process, community engagement opportunities and anticipated timeline will be shared in the coming months.

Grabowski looks forward to spending more time with his family, enjoying pursuits such as triathlon races, hiking national parks, golf and travel, and remaining a member of the Elmhurst community.