Nazareth puts the clamps down on Downers Grove North, takes sectional title

Nazareth’s Stella Sakalas drives as Downers Grove North’s Campbell Thulin (10) defends during the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final game on February 26, 2026 at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Nazareth starting freshman Mia Gage wasn’t rattled by two fouls during the first quarter of the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final against Downers Grove North.

“I have to stop hacking,” Gage said.

“When I’m not doing good it doesn’t matter because my team’s doing good. That’s all that matters, especially when it comes down to winning and playing as a team.”

Gage and the Roadrunners take great pride in defense. They put on quite a display in the showdown of two of the stingiest around.

They rolled to their fourth sectional title in five years 53-26 and their 22nd straight victory since last losing Dec. 27.

With the win, Nazareth (32-3) meets Waubonsie Valley (32-3) in the Lyons Township Supersectional Monday.

Senior and BYU recruit Stella Sakalas (15 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists), Gage (12 points, 5 rebounds), senior Lyla Shelton (11 points) and junior Sophia Towne (10 points) reached double figures for Nazareth.

Senior Ady Fanta had 11 points for the Trojans (30-3), who had won 16 straight and sought the program’s first sectional title. Senior Elizabeth Murphy and sophomore Caitlin Sandridge each had four rebounds.

Nazareth’s Molly Moore lays the ball up as teammate Lyla Shelton (21) and Downers Grove North’s Adysen Fanta (15) watch during the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final game on February 26, 2026 at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

“It’s so good (to win), especially with these people. I started playing with most of them in fifth grade,” said fourth-year starter Sakalas, Nazareth’s leader in career rebounds and second in points. “We’re such good friends off the court that it really translates to how we play on the court.”

The Roadrunners led 24-10 at halftime and pulled away by scoring the first seven points of the third quarter.

The 22 turnovers committed by the Trojans followed 23 by St. Ignatius in Nazareth’s 47-29 sectional semifinal win Tuesday.

This was the 16th time Nazareth held an opponent to fewer than 30 points, including seven of the last 10 outings.

Nazareth’s Lyla Shelton and Sophia Towne double team Downers Grove North’s Campbell Thulin during the Class 4A Hinsdale Central Sectional final game on February 26, 2026 at Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

“It just shows not only how athletic our defense is but how disciplined they are, too. Our kids give everything they have,” Nazareth coach Eddie Stritzel said. “We thought our length and ball pressure could bother them. To have a (fourth-quarter) running clock with a team of this caliber, it’s pretty remarkable.”

The Trojans also hadn’t lost since Dec. 26. The West Suburban Silver champion played in their fifth sectional for the past six postseasons but their first sectional final since 2020.

The Trojans held 18 opponents to fewer than 30 points but soon lost contact with 11 first-half turnovers on their 30 possessions and four straight to begin the third quarter.

Standout junior guard Campbell Thulin was limited to a second-quarter three on nine shots and fouled out with 1:30 left in the third quarter.

“They’re a good basketball team. We weren’t at our best. They preyed on that, made some shots and plays. We just couldn’t get it done,” Downers Grove North coach Stephan Bolt said.

“The seniors were awesome, even the kids that weren’t on the floor all of the time. Hard to watch it end, especially like that. Just the ride with those kids (was memorable).”

Gage and Sakalas play the outside wings of the Roadrunners’ 2-3 zone defense. Upon returning in the second quarter, the 5-foot-11 Gage scored their first two baskets on putbacks.

The 7-0 run to start the third-quarter run was two Gage steals and baskets with one of Towne’s two threes in between.

“We knew that they’re obviously great defensively, but we just had to pick it up,” Gage said. “I’m going to stay aggressive no matter what. Every team we play we have to go extra hard on defense.”

“She’s awesome. She just has absolutely no fear and that’s exactly what you want from a freshman,” Sakalas added. “We just want to help her get better and she’s doing an amazing job.”

Junior Molly Moore, Nazareth’s first player off the bench, subbed for Gage and contributed three steals while causing numerous others.

Moore was on the 2024 second-place state roster but injured. Last year’s team lost to 4A state champion Kenwood in the sectional semifinals.

“I just know what my part is. All of the girls do a great job of encouraging and bringing each other up,” Moore said. “It’s a great team environment. I’m so grateful that we’re making it this far. I hope we can keep going.”