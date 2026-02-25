Shaw Local

Presidential historian to speak at Elmhurst University

Michael Beschloss

Michael Beschloss (Courtesy of Elmhurst University)

By Shaw Local News Network

As one of the nation’s foremost presidential historians, Michael Beschloss brings unmatched insight to the story of America’s leadership over the past two and a half centuries.

Exploring the triumphs, failures and defining moments that have steered the nation through crisis and change, Beschloss will present “Leadership Through the Ages: America at 250,” this year’s Rudolf G. Schade Lecture on History, Ethics and Law, on March 17 at Elmhurst University.

The program begins at 7 p.m. in Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Doors open at 6 p.m. Copies of “Presidents of War” will be available for purchase before the lecture in the Chapel lobby. A book signing follows the lecture. Admission is $15 and free for all Elmhurst University students, faculty, staff and alumni.

As the country marks its milestone 250th anniversary this year, Beschloss will offer a compelling reflection on where we’ve been and what the past can teach us about the road ahead.

Beschloss is an award-winning historian, a scholar of leadership and the bestselling author of 10 books, most recently the acclaimed New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller “Presidents of War: The Epic Story, from 1807 to Modern Times.”

At the Harvard Business School, Beschloss studied leadership in the private and public sectors. He has served as an historian at the Smithsonian, a scholar at the University of Oxford and a senior fellow at the Annenberg Foundation.

