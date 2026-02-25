DuPage Animal Services receives No Kill Excellence grant

DuPage County Animal Services received a Rachael Ray No Kill Excellence grant from Best Friends Animal Society, a leading national animal welfare organization working to save cats and dogs in America’s shelters.

This competitive grant of $20,000 supports lifesaving in DuPage County through the Project Forever Families Program to divert the intake of animals into the shelter by connecting pet owners with medical services that help the pet stay with their family and has a goal of diverting upwards of 50 cats and dogs.

“This Rachael Ray No-Kill Excellence grant means that we can reduce the number of animals entering the shelter due to medical concerns and keep pets with the families that love them,” Brian Krajewski, DuPage County Animal Services Committee chairman, said in a statement. “These lives deserve saving, and we deeply appreciate the support from Best Friends and the Rachael Ray Foundation. It will help us, and our community, reach this lifesaving goal.”

DuPage County Animal Services is one of 53 shelters and rescues from across the country to be awarded Rachael Ray Save Them All and Rachael Ray No-Kill Excellence grants in 2026. The grants in total are projected to save or impact more than 19,000 cats and dogs.