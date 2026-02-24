Downers Grove Park District to host Golden Years Expo March 6

The Downers Grove Park District's Golden Years Expo will offer a wide range of information, resources and interactive activities created specifically for older adults (Courtesy Downers Grove Park District)

The Downers Grove Park District invites adults ages 55 and older to attend the Golden Years Expo from noon to 3 p.m. March 6 at the Cathy Mahoney Recreation Center, 4500 Belmont Road in Downers Grove. Admission is free.

Now in its second year, the Golden Years Expo continues to grow, offering an expanded experience for attendees in a larger venue to better serve the community.

The Golden Years Expo offers a wide range of information, resources, and interactive activities created specifically for older adults. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a diverse group of exhibitors, including healthcare providers, financial advisors, retirement communities, travel agencies, local government representatives and more.

Whether participants are interested in learning about ways to stay healthy, exploring new hobbies and leisure activities, planning for the future, or simply enjoying a fun afternoon out with friends, the Expo offers something for everyone.

Event highlights:

Door prizes

Free blood pressure screenings from Duly Health and Care

Informative seminars

Fitness demonstrations with instructors from Downers Grove Park District’s 4500 Fitness Center

Free 20-minute seminars: