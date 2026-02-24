Documentary highlighting history of La Grange premiers Wednesday at La Grange Theatre

A new 45-minute documentary celebrating the history, culture and modern identity of La Grange will premiere in a theatrical event at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the La Grange Theatre.

Titled “Welcome Home to La Grange, Illinois,” the film is the eighth town documentary by filmmaker Michael Fanter, founder of Lemon Town Films.

What makes this film uniquely historic is the presence of both fifth- and sixth-generation descendants of La Grange founder Franklin Dwight Cossitt, who appear on camera reflecting on their ancestor’s vision for the village and how it continues to shape the community today.

The film also features La Grange Village President Mark Kuchler, along with local business owners, historians, and longtime residents.

Rather than a traditional civic profile, the documentary invites audiences to experience a full day in town through cinema.

Viewers move from morning coffee shops to bustling lunch spots, through the vibrant West End, and into La Grange’s reputation as one of the Chicago area’s most concentrated restaurant districts.

The documentary captures the town’s culinary energy with cinematic visuals, immersive sound design, drone photography and original animated sequences.

The story also explores the La Grange Pet Parade — one of the community’s longest-running traditions — and examines how the ritual continues to unite generations of families each year.

The film dives deep into La Grange’s railroad legacy, including the town’s historic role in the diesel locomotive industry and its transformation alongside Chicago’s westward expansion.

Through noir-inspired animation and archival storytelling, the documentary revisits the industrial force that helped define the village before transitioning into its modern identity as a thriving dining and cultural destination.