Lyons Township’s literary magazine staff wins award

By Shaw Local News Network

Last year’s staff of “Menagerie,” Lyons Township High School’s student literary magazine, received a REALM First Class Award from the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE) for its 2025 publication.

This distinction represents NCTE’s highest level of recognition and marks the fourth consecutive year the magazine has earned the honor.

The REALM (Recognizing Excellence in Art and Literary Magazines) program acknowledges outstanding student literary magazines produced with the guidance of dedicated educators.

This year, 456 student magazines from 44 states, Washington, D.C., and six countries were nominated for consideration.

The REALM program is designed to encourage schools to develop literary magazines that celebrate the art and craft of writing while showcasing student creativity and voice.

