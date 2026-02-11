Suburban Life boys basketball notebook: Lemont senior Nathan Ludwig goes from practice player to ‘glue guy’

After not dressing last season and playing a practice role for Lemont, senior Nathan Ludwig is happy to be making a difference in his team’s quest for 20 wins. (Photo provided)

Lemont senior Nathan Ludwig’s job is not to put his name all over the statistical book.

Ludwig is considered a glue guy, someone who does all the little things to help Lemont win games.

Lemont’s scoring loads usually falls on the shoulders of Zane Schneider, Ryan Crane, Luke Glotzbach and Julian Overton.

But Ludwig’s contributions go beyond the normal stats, as he makes the hustle plays to extend offensive possessions or take a key defensive charge.

After not dressing last season and playing a practice role for Lemont, Ludwig is happy to be making a difference in his team’s quest for 20 wins. Lemont (15-11, 9-2 South Suburban) snapped a three-game slide by beating Bremen 71-44 last week.

Ludwig said he gained valuable experience in his practice player role, mainly from the seniors from last season’s undefeated conference team.

“Last year wasn’t a role that many players go through, but as a team that was so successful, I did my job,” Ludwig said. “I didn’t dress but I learned from the seniors and improved. I learned a lot and took the tips I learned and used it in the offseason.

“My position completely changed in the offseason, as I went from a guard to a forward/center and used things from my guard skills to be a good big man even at my small size.”

Ludwig said his game – and confidence – took a big leap in the spring and summer, helping him build toward being a rotational player for Lemont.

“My biggest thing was AAU and just putting in the reps to improve certain skills,” Ludwig said. “My main mindset is always to win, but to also get my teammates open. I try to do anything for the players that probably have a higher chance of scoring to help them get the ball, if that’s either setting them screens or rebounding and passing out. Being a guy who doesn’t score too often, I have to do the dirty work and crash for rebounds or dive for loose balls.”

Lemont coach Rick Runaas said Ludwig has earned every minute of court time because of his hard work and desire to be named a captain.

“Nate’s a very mature kid,” Runaas said. “He’s faced some challenges this year but kept his head up. He’s been in and out of the lineup. He had a great summer. He gives us toughness and grit and is a stabilizing force.”

Runaas said his players responded from a tough stretch of losses to quality opponents – Joliet West, Brother Rice and Oak Forest in overtime – with a bounce-back victory over Bremen. Crane poured in 23 points, Overton added 15 and Schneider finished with 12.

“When we set up the schedule, we challenged ourselves based on the success we had in our conference,” Runaas said. “We felt we could push ourselves in the nonconference, but maybe we pushed ourselves too hard. Going on the road against Bremen was a good test for us. Julian has had a couple of good games for us and is doing a nice job.”

Showman doing well in the show

Wheaton Warrenville South junior guard David Showman is setting the stage for a memorable senior season.

Showman said he came into the season with tempered expectations after playing on the sophomore team last season.

“Last year, I didn’t play any varsity minutes,” Showman said. “I told coach I wanted to play a big role on this team.”

Wheaton Warrenville South coach Mike Healy was smiling after Showman’s performance in last Friday’s scintillating comeback win at Wheaton North in DuKane Conference play. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Showman scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Tigers (17-9, 8-3) to a regular season sweep of the Falcons.

“My season has been pretty good,” Showman said. “I had a shooting slump lately, but I figured it out by keeping putting shots and keep practicing and they are started to fall now. Before the season, I was wondering how different varsity would be to sophomore basketball. I realized it’s not much difference at all because I put in the work and trusted myself. I’m excited about next year. I think we will have a solid team. I have to keep working and stay on the grind.”

Lyons making run for Silver title

Lyons took two big steps toward winning the West Suburban Silver Division by defeating York (24-4, 9-1) on the road and pulling off a four-point home win over Glenbard West on Friday. The Lions (18-6, 8-1) have won seven straight games heading into Saturday’s tilt at Oak Park-River Forest.